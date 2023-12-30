IDF says it deepens Gaza operation in the southern part of the strip

Over the weekend, IDF reported it intensified operations in the southern Gaza Strip, targeting and overrunning military installations belonging to Hamas in the heart of Khan Younis.
Among these targets was the military intelligence headquarters of Hamas, responsible for all intelligence activities in the region. Valuable documents were recovered during the operations.
In an official statement by the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, it was announced that the combat teams of the Givati Brigade carried out raids on numerous terror infrastructures in Khan Younis, eliminating terrorists who were preparing to launch attacks. The IDF reported that the brigade's firepower successfully executed several airstrikes, eliminating armed terrorists and destroying key targets, including a weapons manufacturing facility and a stronghold of Hamas.
Moreover, ahead of the ground forces' entry, the combined firepower of the 98th Division, in coordination with the Israeli Air Force, conducted approximately 50 aerial strikes on a variety of targets, including terror infrastructure.
Colonel Elad Tzuri, the commander of the 7th Brigade, stated that the brigade has recently been engaged in the northern part of Khan Younis. "We encountered the enemy and eliminated it, finding significant combat equipment and infrastructure. We are in the midst of a combat zone near the municipal building, where we found a lot of combat equipment," he said. He added that the IDF eliminated one terrorist and captured another. The latter, armed with a Kalashnikov, attempted to attack the soldiers.