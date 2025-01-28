IDF will stay on Syrian Mount Hermon 'indefintely', Defense Minister tells troops

Defense Minister Israel Katz visited IDF posts on the summit of Mount Hermon in Syria, and in assessing the current situation he defined Israel's security policy in Syria and announced that "The IDF will remain at the summit of the Hermon and the security zone indefinitely to ensure the security of the communities of the Golan Heights and the north, and all the residents of Israel."

"I came here to ensure that the IDF is well-prepared for both defense and offense, for a prolonged stay at the Hermon outposts," Katz said during a visit to the Hermon's peak. "We will not return to the reality of October 7, and we will not rely on others for our defense – here or anywhere else. We only rely on the commanders and soldiers of the IDF, both regular and reserve, to provide security to the people of Israel."

“We will not allow hostile forces to establish themselves in the security zone in southern Syria… we will act against any threat,” he also said.

1 View gallery Defense Minister Israel Katz receives a situational assessment at the peak of the Syerian Mount Hermon ( Photo: Ariel Hermoni, Ministry of Defense )

The minister added that Israel would establish contact with friendly populations in the area, especially the large Druze community "which has historic and close family relations with our Druze brothers in Israel.”

During a visit to the peak of Mount Hermon, together with the commander of the 210th Division, Brigadier General Yair Palai, and the commander of the 810th Mountain Brigade, Colonel L., Katz heard from the forces in the outposts about the operational activity in the field to protect Israel's border and prevent the establishment of hostile forces in the area.

He spoke with soldiers from the Alpinist Unit, with soldiers of the Haredi Battalion 8551, and the Har Zion 0710 mobility unit, and thanked them for their great contribution to the security of the State of Israel.

Meanwhile, an IDF spokesman reported that the Technology and Logistics Branch, the Northern Command, and the Engineering and Construction Branch at the Ministry of Defense have been working in recent weeks to provide the fighting forces with the best possible response to the winter conditions in the Syrian Hermon sector.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

"As part of the logistical effort, equipment was provided for the forces to stay in stormy weather conditions, uniquely suited to the extreme weather conditions in the area," the IDF spokesman noted. "Infrastructure and equipment were established that can withstand various weather conditions, including temporary structures with an additional layer of insulation, heating means, generators and a water heating system."

The IDF spokesman added: "As part of the complete response, a unique medical building was provided for treating injuries from cold temperatures, equipped with appropriate medical equipment, kitchens and a dining room that will enable the provision of hot food to the soldiers. Thousands of winter items were distributed to the fighters in the sector, with an emphasis on unique equipment for snow conditions, including heating bags, raincoats, storm suits and winter boots."