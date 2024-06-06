1st Sgt. Refael Kauders was killed by drone attack on Hurfeish; reservist seriously injured

First Sgt. (res.) Refael Kauders, 39, of the Alon Brigade’s 5030th Battalion, from Tzur Hadassah was killed in the Hezbollah drone attack on Wednesday evening on the town of Hurfeish in the Upper Galilee, the IDF announced on Thursday morning. Kauders served as religion and tradition coordinator of the 5030 battalion in the Alon Brigade.
Some 12 people were injured Wednesday evening when two explosives-laden drone exploded several minutes apart. No alarm was triggered in the area by the unidentified aerial vehicles that crossed into Israel from Lebanon.
An IDF reserve soldier from the Alon Brigade, also was seriously injured in the same attack. She was taken to the hospital, and her family was informed.
According to initial estimates, the drones exploded on the soccer field in the town a few minutes apart, in order to also harm the rescue forces that rushed to the scene.
Following the attack, Israeli Air Force fighter jets attacked a series of Hezbollah targets throughout the night in Lebanese territory.
At the same time as the drone attack in Hurfeish on Wednesday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the ministers at the special Cabinet meeting held to commemorate Jerusalem Day, that "the situation in the north will not continue like this. We will discuss this in the appropriate forums."
State President Isaac Herzog also referred to the attack in his speech at official state assembly for Jerusalem Day.
“I want to begin by speaking from here - the capital of Israel - about what is happening in the north, and the serious event that took place this afternoon in Hurfeish. From here I send a prayer for the swift and full recovery of those injured in this criminal attack. I offer strength to the residents of the north and the south, and to the soldiers who stand guard. I say to them: we are with you. The whole country is by your side," Herzog said.
"I turn from here to the international community and its leaders and stress - one cannot remain indifferent to this terrorism, from Lebanon or anywhere. Israel has been attacked daily, for many months, by Iran's proxies in Lebanon, in a flagrant violation of all international agreements and resolutions. The world needs to wake up and realize that Israel has no choice but to protect its citizens and it should come as no surprise when it does so - strongly and evermore resolutely. Do not be up in arms when the situation becomes out of control," he added.