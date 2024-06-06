1st Sgt. Refael Kauders was killed by drone attack on Hurfeish; reservist seriously injured

"I turn from here to the international community and its leaders and stress - one cannot remain indifferent to this terrorism, from Lebanon or anywhere. Israel has been attacked daily, for many months, by Iran's proxies in Lebanon, in a flagrant violation of all international agreements and resolutions. The world needs to wake up and realize that Israel has no choice but to protect its citizens and it should come as no surprise when it does so - strongly and evermore resolutely. Do not be up in arms when the situation becomes out of control," he added.