Watch: IDF soldiers find explosives Gaza kindergarten

Combat soldiers from the IDF Armored Corps’ 14th Division encountered explosive charges hidden in a kindergarten during operations in terrorist homes on the outskirts of the Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza. The explosives were rigged in advance to try and ambush the troops. The explosives were diffused, preventing harm to the forces.
In the footage, one of the soldiers can be heard saying, "The 79th Battalion found the explosive charge inside a kindergarten. We found a manually operated explosive aimed at harming IDF troops operating in the street. You can see its activation mechanism here."
At the same time, forces acted to neutralize terror threats in the city of Beit Lahia in the northern part of the Strip. Reserve soldiers from the Commando Brigade's 551st Battalion identified three Hamas terrorists who entered a building, encircled the terrorists, and eliminated them via a guided airstrike.
In the southern part of the Strip, reserve soldiers from the Armored Corps’ 179th Division eliminated 14 terrorists by guiding Air Force airstrikes. The first four terrorists carried explosive charges and advanced toward the soldiers before being killed.
Half an hour later, the forces identified four more terrorists. Simultaneously, a suspicious vehicle was identified by the troops, carrying terrorists and moving toward the forces. Additionally, an Air Force fighter jet struck a military complex from which terrorists detonated a charge against the forces.