Watch: IDF soldiers find explosives Gaza kindergarten

IDF soldiers locate explosives in Gaza kindergarten ( IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





Combat soldiers from the IDF Armored Corps’ 14th Division encountered explosive charges hidden in a kindergarten during operations in terrorist homes on the outskirts of the Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza. The explosives were rigged in advance to try and ambush the troops. The explosives were diffused, preventing harm to the forces.

In the footage, one of the soldiers can be heard saying, "The 79th Battalion found the explosive charge inside a kindergarten. We found a manually operated explosive aimed at harming IDF troops operating in the street. You can see its activation mechanism here."

2 View gallery IDF forces locating explosives in Gaza kindergarten ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

At the same time, forces acted to neutralize terror threats in the city of Beit Lahia in the northern part of the Strip. Reserve soldiers from the Commando Brigade's 551st Battalion identified three Hamas terrorists who entered a building, encircled the terrorists, and eliminated them via a guided airstrike.

In the southern part of the Strip, reserve soldiers from the Armored Corps’ 179th Division eliminated 14 terrorists by guiding Air Force airstrikes. The first four terrorists carried explosive charges and advanced toward the soldiers before being killed.

2 View gallery Rigged explosive found in Gaza kindergarten ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )