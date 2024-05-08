An illuminating gesture: Drones light up NY skies with messages about Hamas hostages

Tuesday night in the Big Apple an event captured the city's attention, as 500 drones lit up the sky with the message "Bring Them Home Now," calling for the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. The gathering was marked by the presence of family members of the hostages, former hostage Moran Stella Yanai, actor Michael Rapaport, actress Debra Messing, music producer Scooter Braun, and fashion designer Donna Karan. The ceremony was driven by a powerful plea: "After 7 months in captivity, it is time to free the living hostages and to bring the murdered to their eternal resting place."

A moving gesture ( Video: Ron Deutsch, Perry Binderglass )

Moran Stella Yanai, who was released from Hamas captivity as part of the hostage deal 50 days after Octoner 7, was adamant about doing everything to bring the rest of the hostages home. "We cannot normalize the act of being kidnapped from a music festival and held in enemy captivity. If not everyone returns, then everyone around the world should start fearing attending festivals because no one is safe. During my captivity, I met other hostages who are still being held, and I promised them I would do everything within my power to bring them back," she said.

"Yet, I continue to receive distressing news about my friends who were left behind, some who were killed, and others undergoing daily torture and beatings. As a mother, I implore everyone to consider the girls who are being raped as we speak, every day. Think about the men facing physical and mental abuse. Everything that happens globally significantly affects the daily lives of the hostages. I urge everyone - take responsibility for bringing back all the hostages! We can achieve this together."

3 View gallery Message displayed in NYC ( Photo: Perry Bindelglass )





3 View gallery Symbol of support for hostages ( Photo: Perry Bindelglass )





3 View gallery Drones form words of support for release of hostages ( Photo: Perry Bindelglass )

Ori Gat, whose sister Carmel Gat is a hostage and whose brother-in-law Jordan Roman survived captivity, demanded immediate action. "At this moment, the rights to freedom and life are not guaranteed – not just in the State of Israel, but recently also on U.S. soil. As long as our people are under constant threat in captivity, we cannot begin to heal. We demand immediate action for my sister Carmel and the other 131 captives. We need to rebuild our lives and mend our broken hearts."

Michael Rapaport has been an active supporter of Israel since October 7. "I am here because of the suffering and madness the families of the hostages are enduring. I am here to fight for them. I am here to push forward. I am here for the IDF soldiers – it's crucial we bring our hostages home now!" he said.

The event was held at the initiative of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum , the American Jewish Committee (AJC), the New Jersey-Israel Committee, the United Jewish Appeal (UJA) and the Israeli-American Community Organization (IAC).