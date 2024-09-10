Sky News anchor fired after comparing Gaza to the Holocaust

Sky News anchor Belle Donati has left the network after comparing the situation in Gaza to the Holocaust during an interview with Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon.

According to a report from Deadline published Tuesday, Sky News declined to renew Donati's contract following her comments made in January. The remarks also prompted a public apology from the British network, though Donati herself did not issue one.

During the interview with Danon, Donati compared his suggestion of promoting "voluntary emigration" of Palestinians from Gaza to the "resettlement" of Jews during the Holocaust. Following the incident, Donati did not appear on air again, and Sky News later issued an apology.

