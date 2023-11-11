Watch: Cooperation between Israeli Air Force and IDF ground forces in the Gaza Strip





A combat helicopter strike to aid the ground forces in the Gaza Strip ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





The IDF released Saturday footage of the cooperation between the Israeli Air Force and the IDF ground forces inside the Gaza Strip.

According to the IDF, since the beginning of the ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Air Force, with the assistance and direction of the ground forces, has struck approximately 5,000 targets in Gaza to eliminate threats in real time.

1 View gallery IDF ground forces inside the Gaza Strip ( Photo: Reuters )

Approximately 3,300 strikes were carried out by fighter jets, 860 strikes were carried out by combat helicopters and over 570 strikes were carried out by UAVs.

UAV strikes to aid the ground forces in the Gaza Strip ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

These strikes assist the IDF ground forces in dealing with threats and coordinating firepower in a short time, with the shortest time measured being 6 minutes from the moment of the call to the strike.

As part of preparations for the war, and recognizing that one of the tasks of the Israeli Air Force is to provide aerial support to ground forces, the IDF revealed that air force commanders collaborated with infantry unit commanders. Together, they conducted joint exercises in various scenarios.