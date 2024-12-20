Germany denies citizenship to Syrian migrant over refusal to acknowledge Israel's right to exist

A German court has ruled against granting citizenship to a Syrian migrant who refused to recognize Israel's right to exist, according to court records made public this week.

The man, a Palestinian born and raised in Syria who moved to Germany in 2016, applied for citizenship in August 2022 in Regensburg, Bavaria.

3 View gallery A German passport ( Photo: Shutterstock )

Despite passing the citizenship test in November 2022, German intelligence flagged the applicant for frequenting a Salafist mosque, displaying aggressive behavior in discussions with authorities and expressing extreme views toward Israel.

In a follow-up interview in August 2023, the applicant said, "There is no Israel. There are Jewish people, but Israel is not a state." When pressed, he reiterated his stance, adding, "I don’t want to talk about Israel anymore," and hinted at his opinion that Jews should "vacate the area for Arabs." Despite multiple opportunities to revise his statements, he did not retract them.

After his application was denied, the man claimed he recognized Israel as defined by the Oslo Accords but criticized Israel's policies in the so-called “occupied territories.” His lawyer argued that the questions posed were "leading and complex," asserting his client was a "tolerant and cosmopolitan individual" whose limited German language skills hampered his ability to address Israel's complicated history. The lawyer also maintained that anti-Zionism should not be equated with antisemitism.

Regensburg authorities countered, saying the applicant showed "no fundamental understanding of democracy," and his refusal to recognize Israel’s existence reflected "deep-seated anti-Zionist antisemitism."

3 View gallery Pro-Palestinian rally in Berlin ( Photo: REUTERS/Christian Mang )

The administrative court upheld the city’s decision in October, emphasizing that German citizenship requires alignment with the country's core values, including recognition of Israel’s right to exist under international law.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

In his ruling, the judge noted, "To obtain a German passport, individuals must accept Germany's moral obligations, including the recognition of Israel's existence."

This case precedes a new law enacted in June by Germany’s outgoing government, which mandates that citizenship tests include questions on Jewish life in Germany and Israel’s right to exist to safeguard Jewish security. The Regensburg decision aligns with the principles of the law, reinforcing its aims even before its implementation.

Antisemitic symbols at the Christmas market

An evangelical church in Darmstadt, Germany, has suspended Pastor Manfred Werner after antisemitic and anti-Israel items were displayed for sale at a "Christmas Market for Peace and Anti-Colonialism." Part of the market's proceeds were intended to support aid for Palestinians.

3 View gallery Christmas market in Bonn, Germany ( Photo: Gettyimages )

The event, held last weekend and co-organized by the local evangelical community and the group Darmstadt for Palestine, featured items including maps of "Palestine" that excluded Israel, symbols of Hamas—an organization banned in Germany—and stickers with slogans such as "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free." Another item displayed the phrase "Never Again for Everyone," drawing a parallel between the Holocaust and the situation in Gaza.

The market also showcased red inverted triangle symbols associated with Hamas, which denies Israel's right to exist.

Pastor Werner, who will miss Christmas services due to the suspension, reported receiving death threats following the incident. He apologized to his congregation and the local Jewish community, saying, "Certain groups exploited our hospitality and naivety, pushing us into a position I have avoided my entire life."

The church has filed a police complaint, asserting that while it supports humanitarian aid for those in Gaza, it categorically rejects language delegitimizing Israel or supporting Hamas.

However, church leaders faced criticism for not addressing the event's title, which labeled Israel as a colonialist force. Critics argued the incident could have been avoided if church organizers had reviewed the Instagram content of Darmstadt for Palestine beforehand.