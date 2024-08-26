Yahya Sinwar reportedly hiding in plain sight 'dressed as a woman'

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has left tunnels under the Gaza Strip and is now walking around "dressed as a woman," according to a report Monday in the UK's Daily Express.

2 View gallery Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar with two of his children ( Photo: Courtesy )

Shalom Ben Hanan, a former Shin Bet security agency official involved in the hunt for Sinwar , said that he likely is not staying in tunnels for more than 24 hours to 36 hours at a time.

Citing an Israeli intelligence source, the paper said that the architect of the October 7 massacre is aware that Israeli technology can detect movement in tunnels. "He needs to be on the move to avoid that mistake becoming fatal for him," the source said.

Sinwar has limited contact with the outside world, with messages sent to other Hamas leaders taking far longer than before, recent reports said.

2 View gallery Dressed like a woman? Yahya Sinwar ( Photo: Reuters )

The Israel Defense Forces came close to capturing him on several occasions. In one operation, the 98th Division came within minutes of encountering Sinwar.

His "coffee was still hot," said Brigadier General Dan Goldfus after the division raided his underground lair in January.

"Everybody makes mistakes - just as (military commander Mohammed) Deif did," said Ben Hanan. "Sinwar will be killed. If we do not finish him off and destroy the remnants of the Hamas armed terrorists, Sinwar will have his victory - which is dangerous for us and the world."