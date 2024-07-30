One dead in Hezbollah rocket strike on Galilee

A barrage of 10 rockets target Kibbutz Hagoshrim and surrounding area days after Hezbollah murders 12 children in a strike on the Golan Heights; Lebanese press says three civilians lightly hurt in earlier Israeli attack on the South 

Yair Kraus, Yoav Zitun, Lior Ben Ari|
A 30-year-old civilian was killed on Tuesday when a Hezbollah rocket landed outside a home in Kibbutz Hagoshrim in the Upper Galilee. Emergency teams arrived at the scene but had to pronounce him dead after he was fatally hurt by shrapnel.
According to reports, Hezbollah fired a barrage of 10 rockets from South Lebanon. Police forces were searching for rockets that landed in the area to prevent harm.
Iron dome intercepts barrage of rockets from Lebanon targeting the Upper Galilee
Resident in the north were asked to remain close to shelters for their protection.
The attack came days after 12 children were murdered in a rocket strike on Majdal Shams on the Golan Heights. Israel vowed to respond although none has been made thus far.
Aftermath of a rockt landing in Kibbutz Hagoshrim killing a 30-year-old resident
Earlier, the Lebanese Al Jadeed channel reported an Israeli strike on South Lebanon. Three civilians were said to have been lightly injured in the attack.
