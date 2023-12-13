Gaza rocket fragment pierces through ceiling of busy southern Israel supermarket

A large fragment of a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip on Wednesday fell on a supermarket in the southern city of Ashdod while hundreds of people were inside.
The rocket was part of a barrage fired at the city, in which six rockets were intercepted by air defenses.
The fragment fell in the early evening hours, a particularly busy time, near the payment counters. Despite the large number of staff and customers at the establishment at the time, there were no injuries.
The customers followed the instructions of the Home Front Command and were in the supermarket’s shelter at the time.
Supermarket owner Avi Nissim told Ynet, "This is our Hanukkah miracle that no one was hurt. Darkness is driven away with light, so I immediately ordered the repair of the damages so that the supermarket can return to full operation as soon as possible, for the benefit and service of all our heroic customers, the residents of the south."