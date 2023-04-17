Jerusalem police wound E. Jerusalem resident suspected of terror

Police forces shot and wounded a resident of east Jerusalem on Monday after he vandalized cars in a Jewish neighborhood and refused to submit to a police search.

Palestinian shot after vandalizing cars in Jewish E. J'lm neighborhood ( Police spokesperson )

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>

Related Stories:

Forces said he was holding a sharp object and whispering verses from the Quran. A probe into the incident has been launched.

2 View gallery Car vandalized in E. Jerusalem ( Photo: Police Spokesperson )

In a statement, the police said they were called to the neighborhood of Neve Yaakov in E. Jerusalem early in the morning after a 20-year-old suspect was seen vandalizing cars parked on the street.

When the officers arrived on the scene they saw the suspect wearing a coat and holding an object in his hand. At the same time, an explosion occurred from inside one of the cars which was allegedly set on fire by the suspect.

He was asked to remove his coat to determine that he was not carrying an explosive device on his person, at which point he ignored the demand and continued to mumble religious verses including Allahu Akbar, God is great, which is commonly used as a terror attack is in play.

2 View gallery Cars vandalized in E. Jerusalem ( Photo: Police spokesperson )

An officer fired one shot in his direction, causing moderate injuries and the suspect was then transported to the hospital for care.