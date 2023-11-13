IDF battalion hard hit on Oct. 7 raises Israeli flags in conquered Hamas parliament

Soldiers of the Golani Brigade's 13th Battalion, which lost 41 fighters in the terrorist attack on October 7, posed for a photo with Israeli flags after capturing Hamas's parliament building in Gaza City.
Golani Brigade fighters were among the first to respond to the Hamas surprise attack on the border communities around Gaza in which more than 1,200 people were murdered. The 13th Battalion engaged in intense close-quarters combat against Hamas terrorists in Nahal Oz. They bravely secured the kibbutz and rescued numerous civilians, albeit at a great cost.
Following a significant setback, the battalion regrouped and readied for ground operations in Gaza. Since the operation's start, its soldiers have played a major role, neutralizing dozens of terrorists and collaborating closely with the Nahal, armored and engineering brigades.