IDF battalion hard hit on Oct. 7 raises Israeli flags in conquered Hamas parliament

Soldiers of the Golani Brigade's 13th Battalion, which lost 41 fighters in the terrorist attack on October 7, posed for a photo with Israeli flags after capturing Hamas's parliament building in Gaza City.

Soldiers of the Golani Brigade's 13th Battalion, which lost 41 fighters in the terrorist attack on October 7, posed for a photo with Israeli flags after capturing Hamas's parliament building in Gaza City.

Soldiers of the Golani Brigade's 13th Battalion, which lost 41 fighters in the terrorist attack on October 7, posed for a photo with Israeli flags after capturing Hamas's parliament building in Gaza City.