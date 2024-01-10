Khamenei tweets in Hebrew, says crimes of 'Zionist entity' won't be forgotten

Iranian supreme leader tweets that Israel's crimes and the murder of thousands of children and women in Gaza will be recorded in books

Dennis Bihler|
Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei tweeted in Hebrew on Wednesday, slamming Israel for its "crimes" in the Gaza Strip.
In wording similar to a tweet in English a day earlier, Khamenei writes that the “crimes of the Zionist entity will not be forgotten.”
1 View gallery
עלי ח'אמנאיעלי ח'אמנאי
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
(Photo: AP)
“Even after the disappearance of this entity from the face of the earth, these crimes and the murder of thousands of children and women will be recorded in books,” he added in a post on "X".
Earlier this week, it was reported that a law student and purported adviser to Khamenei was executed in Zahedan prison in southeastern Iran last month for allegedly spying for Israel.
According to the report, Mohsen Saravani, 24, also an advisor to former Sistan and Baluchestan Governor Ali Osat Hashemi, was implicated by Tehran in gathering classified information via government agents and relaying it to a Mossad agent.
