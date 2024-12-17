Netanyahu 'not in Cairo' despite rumors, talk of imminent deal with Hamas

Reuters reported Tuesday afternoon that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose testimony in the corruption trial against him was canceled for the day under "exceptional circumstances," is now making his way to Cairo, the capital of Egypt. However, a short time later, the prime minister's spokesman denied the report, saying: "Contrary to the wave of rumors, Netanyahu is not in Cairo." He also clarified that "there is no news regarding the late Eli Cohen," which stated that the remains of the famous spy for Israel had been located in Syria. In addition an Egyptian official also denied that Netanyahu was in Cairo.

The sources who spoke to Reuters earlier claimed that Netanyahu arrived in the Egyptian capital amid the feverish negotiations for a hostage return and cease-fire deal which, they said, could be signed "in the coming days."

The Government Press Office late Tuesday afternoon released an official statement reporting that Netanyahu held a briefing Tuesday on the Hermon Range on the Syrian border, together with Defense Minister Israel Katz, Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, Northern Command Commander Gen. Ori Gordin, and Shin Bet head Ronen Bar. According to the statement: "The Prime Minister reviewed the IDF deployment in the area and set guidelines for the future."

Following the Reuters report, an official statement also was issued by the terrorist organization Hamas, which stated that the discussions underway regarding a possible deal are "serious and positive," under the auspices of mediators Egypt and Qatar. "A cease-fire agreement can be reached if the occupation (Israel) stops setting new conditions," the Hamas statement said.

At the same time, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in an interview with Fox News that "we believe - and the Israelis have said this - that we're getting closer, and no doubt about it, we believe that, but we also are cautious in our optimism. He added that: "We've been in this position before where we weren't able to get it over the finish line."

Kirby did not respond when asked if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was traveling to Cairo for talks.

Israel's ambition is to reach an agreement this month, probably during Hanukkah, with an eye for completing the agreement at least before President Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. Behind the scenes, Israel is working to increase the number of hostages to be released in a phased humanitarian release. In the past, the number of kidnapped women, children and adults has been small, and approximately the same, but Israel wants to increase the number to dozens. Negotiations on this are in full swing, and in return the mediators have given Israel lists of prisoners that Hamas is demanding be released.

The reports and rumors that led to the denial by Netanyahu's spokesman

In recent hours, rumors and reports have been circulating , and only after the report in Reuters, which is considered one of the world's leading and most reliable news agencies, did Netanyahu's spokesman choose to publish a denial that he was in Cairo. The Prime Minister's Office was out of contact for long hours, which contributed to fueling the rumors - which ranged from a secret visit by Netanyahu to Cairo to a Wing of Zion flight to Crete and then to Larnaca, which was actually a "routine training flight," but Netanyahu's office chose to officially ignore all of these.

In parallel with these numerous reports, and Israel's denial that Netanyahu is in Cairo, there were also reports that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas would also arrive in Cairo on Wednesday afternoon to participate in a summit of Arab states. Among other things, according to the office of the PA president, the Egyptians plan to discuss with him the issue of ending the war in Gaza and controlling the Rafah crossing.

Hours earlier, Egypt reported that "there are feverish Egyptian-Qatari attempts" with all sides to reach a cease-fire in Gaza. Talks for a deal have entered their final stages in recent days, and earlier Tuesday a Hamas source also told The Washington Post that the terrorist organization had given up its demand for a complete end to the war and a complete withdrawal of the IDF from the Gaza Strip.

However, the source noted that, alongside other key concessions in the negotiations, the organization "still insists that Palestinians be allowed to return to the northern Gaza Strip." Either way, Hamas has not yet given a green light to the deal - and it currently has no agreement to reach one. Jerusalem has made it clear that it is not final or closed, but there is progress and Israel sees a desire to move forward.

Trump: 'We are working hard to return the hostages; We are helping Israel'





According to the Washington Post, while its public statements remain defiant, Hamas has quietly begun to soften its tough demands in negotiations — revealing “a new willingness to compromise after months of deadlocked talks.” According to the report, on Friday the terror organization gave Israel, through Egyptian mediators, the names of live hostages as a goodwill gesture intended to pave the way for a cease-fire.

However, the families of the kidnapped have now received an official notification that "the reports of receiving lists are incorrect. We recommend that you stay updated on the announcements of the IDF Spokesperson and official sources. If there is information related to your loved one, official sources will work to update you as soon as possible."

The team in Doha - and Katz's statement

On Monday Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the deal is "closer than ever ," and that the Netzarim and Philadelphi corridors - which were previously one of the main obstacles in the negotiations - "will not be a problem." According to reports, Israel's main focus in the negotiations now is to try to increase the number of hostages who will be released in the deal, which will not be comprehensive despite the families' protests against a "partial deal."

An Israeli technical team, consisting of Mossad, Shin Bet and Military Intelligence personnel, has been in Doha since Monday night to prepare the infrastructure so that, if the talks mature into a deal, everything will be ready on the ground, and the time for its implementation will be shortened. On Monday, a senior political source claimed that the main dispute was and remains over the number of hostages to be released and said that as of Monday evening, Hamas is willing to release "a few hostages" - and Israel is demanding double that.