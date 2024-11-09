Israel pushes back on reports of Qatar halting Hamas mediation

Israeli officials on Saturday downplayed reports from major international news agencies that Qatar has ceased its mediation between Israel and Hamas, asserting that the decision is "reversible." Diplomats cited in the reports said Doha had decided to suspend its mediation role until both parties "demonstrate a sincere willingness to return to the negotiating table."

However, Israeli sources confirmed that senior officials had been informed of Qatar’s move, reportedly driven by U.S. pressure, to demand that senior Hamas figures leave the country. Qatar has served as a mediator in indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, alongside Egypt and the United States, for the past 13 months.

2 View gallery Qatari Premier Mohammed Al Thani ( Photo: Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS )

Hamas officials, speaking to Arab media and AFP, denied they had been ordered to leave Qatar but acknowledged that their offices may soon be shut down. For now, Hamas operations are set to continue from Doha, though senior Hamas officials reportedly received a message indicating their office closures were imminent.

An insider close to a senior Hamas leader told Ynet that “the decision by Qatar came under massive pressure from the U.S.” Israel welcomed Qatar’s decision to expel Hamas leaders, a long-sought goal by both Jerusalem and Washington.

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden ( Photo: IDF, Alex Kolomoisky, Erin Schaff / Pool via REUTERS )

“Hamas is a murderous terrorist organization that should be pursued worldwide, not offered sanctuary in any country," a senior Israeli official said, adding that Qatar’s expulsion of Hamas leaders logically diminishes its role as mediator. “Once they expel Hamas leaders, there is no further advantage in Qatar’s mediation.”

A government source further remarked that “all parties now recognize that key decisions in negotiations lie with Israel and Hamas, not with mediators, so the impact is limited.” The official noted that, despite Qatar’s mediation attempts, no agreements had been reached. He added that Hamas leaders had enjoyed “luxury hotels while continuing to orchestrate terror within an axis that includes Iran and Hezbollah.”

