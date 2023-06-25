Arnon Milchan testifies in Netanyahu case from the UK: 'We were good friends'

Businessman and movie producer Arnon Milchan testified in Jerusalem District Court on Sunday via video link from Brighton in the United Kingdom. During his testimony he acknowledged buying cigars and champagne for the Netanyahus and said that the requested quantities continued to increase.
Milchan is testifying in Case 1000, one of three cases being tried against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which he is accused of accepting gifts from Milchan and billionaire James Packer. Sara Netanyahu flew to Brighton to be present in the courtroom during the testimony. Meanwhile, when the prime minister walked into the court room in Jerusalem, Milchan greeted him via the video link – calling out “Hello, Bibi.”
Milchan testifies that he met frequently with Netanyahu over the years. "We were good friends, We talked about history, economy and other things," he said. He called the prime minister "accessible and approachable."
Milchan also revealed that he was close to Netanyahu, as well former prime ministers Shimon Peres and Ariel Sharon, "as part of my behind-the-scenes efforts to achieve peace with the Palestinians. I won't go into detail beyond that."
When Milchan was asked by Liat Ben-Ari, the lead prosecutor in Case 1000: "Did you give the defendant and his wife cigars and champagne," and he answered in the affirmative. He was also asked if he gave them jewelry, and replied "I think so."
Milchan said the last time he spoke with Netanyahu was in 2021, when he released his attorney Boaz Ben-Tzur so that he could represent Netanyahu in case 4000; Netanyahu called Milchan to thank him, he said.
Milchan detailed how the arrangement between him and the Netanyahus worked regarding the gifts. "Sometimes it was my initiative, when I would come to visit and I would bring rosés (champagne) and leaves (cigars), and in other cases Bibi would ask, 'Are there any leaves at home?' We always had stock at home, and in most cases it went to the prime minister and his wife. I would bring them to them," he said. "I had rosés automatically, he didn't have to ask. It started with requests and became a routine." He added: "The relations with them were so comfortable that there was no feeling of offense, at least as far as I was concerned. Over time, the quantities grew, at the request of the recipients." He also noted that there is a difference between requests and demands.