Arnon Milchan testifies in Netanyahu case from the UK: 'We were good friends'

Milchan is testifying in Case 1000, one of three cases being tried against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which he is accused of accepting gifts from Milchan and billionaire James Packer. Sara Netanyahu flew to Brighton to be present in the courtroom during the testimony. Meanwhile, when the prime minister walked into the court room in Jerusalem, Milchan greeted him via the video link – calling out “Hello, Bibi.”

