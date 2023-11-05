IDF uncovers Hamas rocket sites next to amusement park, swimming pool

Launch sites near Gaza amusement park ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





The IDF Spokesperson's Unit released a video on Sunday showing a Hamas rocket launcher complex located next to an amusement park in the Gaza Strip, highlighting the ongoing use of civilian areas by Hamas for terrorist activities amid the IDF's ground operations.

In the video, rocket launcher sites and launching pits can be seen situated next to a children's pool, as well as near an old amusement park.

2 View gallery IDF fighters expose launching pits near amusement park ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

"We arrived here, we found an area that used to be a kind of small amusement park, and inside a launching complex," said the 401st Brigade.

2 View gallery Rocket launchers found near children's pool in Gaza ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )