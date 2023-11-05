IDF uncovers Hamas rocket sites next to amusement park, swimming pool

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit released a video on Sunday showing a Hamas rocket launcher complex located next to an amusement park in the Gaza Strip, highlighting the ongoing use of civilian areas by Hamas for terrorist activities amid the IDF's ground operations.
In the video, rocket launcher sites and launching pits can be seen situated next to a children's pool, as well as near an old amusement park.
"We arrived here, we found an area that used to be a kind of small amusement park, and inside a launching complex," said the 401st Brigade.
The 551st Brigade, which located launchers near a children's pool, said: "We found here a quartet of rocket launchers toward Israel, in the heart of a residential neighborhood - only five meters from a children's swimming pool and maybe 20-30 meters from residential houses."