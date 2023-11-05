Palestinians protest outside Blinken Abbas meeting; IDF shoots down UAV over Lebanon





IDF forces in Gaza





Palestinian protesters demonstrated in Ramallah against U.S. support for Israel in the Gaza war, burning photos of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. At the same time, the secretary was in the West Bank city to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

The IDF said on Sunday that its forces shot down a UAV over Lebanon, as it was heading to Israel. earlier the military said it thwarted anti-tank missile fire when it attacked a squad across the border from Western Galilee.

13 View gallery U.S. Sec. of State Antony Blinken with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas ( Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Pool photo via AP )

Qatar's foreign ministry said that efforts to secure the release of hostages required a "period of calm". Leaks from the negotiations are "harmful" and make it difficult for mediators to do their jobs, ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said during a press conference in Doha.

Earlier the military revealed that Hamas positioned rocket launchers near a public pool and in an amusement park in Gaza. "This is more proof that the terror group used civilians as human shields," the military said.

13 View gallery Hamas rocket launchers near Gaza amusement park ( Photo: IDF )

The IDF attacked targets in southern Lebanon on Sunday after a projectile was fired at the Galilee. The Lebanese Al Mayadeen channel affiliated with the Hezbollah terror group said on Sunday that an Israeli tank fired at two ambulances in southern Lebanon, when they removing wounded from the area. At least four people were hurt in the attack. UNIFIL and the Red Cross were attempting to reach the wounded, according to the report.

13 View gallery An IDF tank on the northern border with Lebanon ( Photo: Amir Levy / Getty Images )

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that the IDF forces were operating in Gaza according to the highest standards of international law to avoid harming civilians. Netanyahu responded to comments made by Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu who said in an interview that dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza was one option, a comment he later called metaphorical. He said he was only 60% satisfied with the force of Israel's offensive on Gaza.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid called for Eliyahu's immediate dismissal of the far-right minister whom he said was putting the hostages at risk. The Prime Minister's office said Eliyahu was suspended from participating in cabinet meetings until further notice.

13 View gallery IDF troops in Gaza ( Photo: IDF )

Sources in Gaza said on Sunday that the terrorists who were seen abducting 85-yearl old Yafa Adar October 7, were killed by the IDF forces fighting in the Strip. "This raises question we don not have answers to," her granddaughter said "I do not harbor thoughts of joy or revenge at the news. we just want her home," she said.

13 View gallery Yafa Adar, 85 abducted to Gaza on October 7

Lior Hayat, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Sunday that diplomatic relations with Turkey remain unchanged despite the position taken by Ankara on the war in Gaza and the fact that the Turkish ambassador was recalled over the weekend. " We have to rethink how we prevent such a crisis," Hayat told Ynet in an interview.

The IDF spokesman said a humanitarian corridor allowing Gaza civilians to move south to escape the fighting would be opened between 10 am and 2 pm local time despite Hamas fire toward the same corridor on Saturday. "If you care about your safety and that of your relatives, we urge you to move to the south," the spokesman posted in Arabic.

In a briefing on Sunday morning, the military said some 2,500 Hamas targets were truck since the start of the war and that overnight, the forces attacked Hamas command posts, lookout positions and terror infrastructure.

13 View gallery IDF forces in Gaza ( Photo: IDF )

President Joe Biden on Saturday said "yes" when asked by reporters whether any progress has been made on a possible humanitarian pause in the fighting in Gaza. Thousands of protesters gathered in Washington on Saturday to demand a ceasefire in Gaza and to denounce President Joe Biden's policy towards the war. They carried placards reading "Palestinian Lives Matter," "Let Gaza Live" and "Their blood is in on your hands."

13 View gallery Protesters march in Washington in support of Gaza ( Photo: Carl Court / Getty Images )

In London at least four police officers were injured and 29 protesters arrested in a demonstration protesting the Israeli war on Gaza.

Mohammad Mokhber, Iran's first vice president, called Israeli actions "a war crime", adding, "We need to end this immediately and provide more humanitarian assistance to Gaza."

A heavy rocket barrage was launched from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel late Saturday as sirens sounded across cities including Rishon LeZion and other communities in the area. According to the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service, no injuries were reported following interceptions by the Iron Dome missile defense system in the attack.

Hamas on Saturday claimed to have fired Ayyash 250 long-rage rockets toward Eilat after sirens blared across Israeli communities in the country's southern Arava region. Hamas in a statement said the launch was a response to "the slaughter of Palestinian civilians."

According to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, at least one rocket was intercepted by the Arrow long-range missile interception system in the barrage, and no reports of damages or injuries were received following the incident.

Israeli fighter jets, accompanied by artillery and tank fire, struck Hezbollah targets once again Staruday in response to earlier attacks from Lebanese territory. Rocket depots, military compounds and other infrastructure used by the terror organization were among the targets hit.

Meanwhile, Lebanese media reported that Israel bombed a vehicle in the village of Khila in the south of the country. The reports indicate that the bombing occurred in an area with a clear view of Metula, an Israeli border town, and was carried out as a message to Lebanese journalists not to stand at that point.

13 View gallery Israel reportedly bombed a vehicle in the village of Khila in southern Lebanon

Border exchanges have been ongoing since the early morning. Earlier, IDF forces eliminated two terrorist cells that intended to fire into Israel. In another incident, mortar shells fired from Lebanon targeted IDF outposts near Dvoranit and Yakinton. This was followed by sirens in the Upper Galilee, where several rockets crashed in unpopulated areas near Dishon. The IDF responded with strikes in Lebanon.

13 View gallery IDF strikes in southern Lebanoon

13 View gallery Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Cairo

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Cairo on Saturday. Earlier, Mikati met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Amman, Jordan. During the meeting, Mikati emphasized Lebanon's commitment to implementing UN Resolution 1701, which was passed following the 2006 Lebanon War and led to the distancing of Hezbollah from the Israeli border.

Meanwhile, the IDF Arabic spokesperson called for the residents of Gaza City to evacuate once again, announcing that Israel will allow movement on Salah al-Din Road going south from 1:00pm to 4:00pm Saturday.

"For your safety, use this time to move beyond Wadi Gaza (Gaza Stream). If you care for yourselves and your loved ones, head south following our instructions. Rest assured that Hamas leaders are already seeing to their own protection," the IDF spokesperson's statement read.

13 View gallery Graphic in Arabic showing evacuation path for Gaza civilians ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

13 View gallery Aftermath of Israeli strike on Khan Younis, Gaza Strip ( Photo: Mahmud HAMS / AFP )

U.S. Special Envoy David Satterfield said on Saturday that “there is an agreed mechanism to bring fuel” into the Gaza Strip when it runs out.

Talking to reporters in the Jordanian capital Amman, he said that there were no recorded instances of Hamas interdicting or seizing aid.

"Fuel in depots in Gaza has been accessed by UNRWA for aid trucks, de-salinization and hospitals in the south of Gaza," he noted.

He also said that between 800,000 to a million people have moved to the south of the Gaza Strip, while 350,000-400,000 remain in the north of the enclave.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not someone Turkey can engage with any longer, stating that Ankara has "erased him and tossed him aside," Turkish news agency Anadolu reported Saturday.

13 View gallery Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ( Photo: Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Handout via REUTERS )

Erdoğan told reporters that his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi would visit Turkey at the end of November to hold talks on Gaza, and that he would also attend a summit of Muslim countries in Riyadh later this month.

Speaking to reporters on his return flight from Kazakhstan on Friday, Erdogan said there would no longer be any trust in the global system if Israel was not stopped and held accountable for what he described as "its war crimes and human rights violations", broadcaster Haberturk and others reported.