Lebanese astronomer denies rumors of death

Al Watan cites the astronomer's business manager, who denied the rumors, calling them "completely baseless," and saying she is in good health.

Al Watan cites the astronomer's business manager, who denied the rumors, calling them "completely baseless," and saying she is in good health.

Al Watan cites the astronomer's business manager, who denied the rumors, calling them "completely baseless," and saying she is in good health.

Her official social media accounts denied the rumors and called out the false news.

Her official social media accounts denied the rumors and called out the false news.

Her official social media accounts denied the rumors and called out the false news.