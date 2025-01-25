American-Israeli hostage Keith Siegel reportedly slated for release next week

Hostage Keith Siegel - who holds both American and Israeli citizenship - will be released in the next hostage return next Saturday, NBC reported on Saturday after the release of the four female from Hamas captivity. The network attributed the information to a senior American government official, who added that American-Israeli hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen will be released "immediately after him."

The remaining American citizens are scheduled to be released in Phase II of the cease-fire and hostage release deal. Israeli officials, however, they say that both men are on the list, but there is still no certainty that when their release will happen.

2 View gallery American-Israeli citizen Keith Siegel, 65, from a sign of life video provided by Hamas in April

An Israeli source said in response to the report out of the U.S. that "there is still no list" that would guarantee that Keith Siegel will indeed be released.

In addition to Siegel in the next release, Hamas and Islamic Jihad promised to also release civilian Israeli woman Arbel Yehoud, who was supposed to be released in the current round. According to the agreement between Israel and Hamas, all the civilians were supposed to be released before the soldiers. In addition, IDF spokesman Brigadier General Daniel Hagari said that there is serious concern for the lives of Shiri Bibas and her children Ariel and Kfir.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad confirmed that Arbel is alive. The Prime Minister's Office announced Saturday that until her release is arranged, the Netzarim Corridor will not be opened for the return of civilians to the northern Gaza Strip. In the afternoon, Palestinians reported that the IDF fired on displaced people who tried to return to the Netzarim Corridor area.

2 View gallery American-Israeli hostages Keith Siegel and Sagui Dekel-Chen ( Photos: Courtesy of the families )

Negotiations to resolve the issue are taking place behind the scenes, with Hamas currently pledging to free Arbel next Saturday and with Israel demanding guarantees for this. Israel is making it clear that the sooner Arbel is returned, the sooner the withdrawal from the Netzarim Corridor will begin.

Mossad head Dedi Barnea is holding intensive talks with the Qatari prime minister to find a solution. One of the options being considered is for Hamas to give Israel a clear sign of life from Arbel Yehoud, or to release her before the next scheduled release in a week. At the same time, there is concern that Hamas will refrain from providing the list it is supposed hand over on Saturday night, which is supposed to list how many of the hostages scheduled to be released in this first phase are alive and how many are not.