Moroccan Chairman of the Senate to visit Knesset

Moroccan Chairman of the Senate Enaam Mayara will arrive on Thursday for an official visit at the invitation of Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, the speaker's office said on Sunday. Mayara will be the first high-ranking official from Morocco and one of the few from Muslim Arab countries, to visit the Knesset and be received by an honor guard.

Moroccan Chairman of the Senate Enaam Mayara will arrive on Thursday for an official visit at the invitation of Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, the speaker's office said on Sunday. Mayara will be the first high-ranking official from Morocco and one of the few from Muslim Arab countries, to visit the Knesset and be received by an honor guard.

Moroccan Chairman of the Senate Enaam Mayara will arrive on Thursday for an official visit at the invitation of Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, the speaker's office said on Sunday. Mayara will be the first high-ranking official from Morocco and one of the few from Muslim Arab countries, to visit the Knesset and be received by an honor guard.

The importance of the visit lies also in the fact that it is reciprocal and comes after Ohana visited Morocco and its parliament earlier this year and also because it is the first meeting of high-ranking officials since Israel recognized Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara.

The importance of the visit lies also in the fact that it is reciprocal and comes after Ohana visited Morocco and its parliament earlier this year and also because it is the first meeting of high-ranking officials since Israel recognized Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara.

The importance of the visit lies also in the fact that it is reciprocal and comes after Ohana visited Morocco and its parliament earlier this year and also because it is the first meeting of high-ranking officials since Israel recognized Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara.