Saudi deal still possible, Blinken says

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said early on Friday that Saudi Arabian normalization of ties with Israel was still possible. "There remains an opportunity" to do that if a ceasefire was achieved in Gaza," Blinken said in a press briefing in Haiti.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said early on Friday that Saudi Arabian normalization of ties with Israel was still possible. "There remains an opportunity" to do that if a ceasefire was achieved in Gaza," Blinken said in a press briefing in Haiti.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said early on Friday that Saudi Arabian normalization of ties with Israel was still possible. "There remains an opportunity" to do that if a ceasefire was achieved in Gaza," Blinken said in a press briefing in Haiti.

Saudi Arabia told the U.S. its position stands that there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel unless an independent Palestinian state is recognized on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem, and Israeli "aggression" on the Gaza Strip stops, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a

Saudi Arabia told the U.S. its position stands that there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel unless an independent Palestinian state is recognized on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem, and Israeli "aggression" on the Gaza Strip stops, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a