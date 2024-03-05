Israel comes under missile fire from Hezbollah, 2 land in Kiryat Shmona

Israel came under missile fire from Hezbollah on Tuesday in consecutive attacks. some missiles landed in Kiryat Shmona causing damage but no injuries, according to the police and emergency medical teams.

"A missile flew directly above my head and probably fell in tow," an eye witness said. "There is smoke coming form the neighborhood up the hill," he said.

2 View gallery Hezbollah missiles target Kiryat Shmona on Tuesday

The strikes came soon after Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met with the White House special envoy Amos Hochstein who is in the region in efforts to reach an agreement that would remove Hezbollah from the border with Israel and avoid a full-blown war between Israel and the Iran-backed group.

Tit-for tat exchanges of fire have been going on for nearly 5 months, since the war in Gaza began but there is concern that a more extensive confrontation would have adverse regional impacts.

Gallant's office said the two men discussed the ongoing Hezbollah aggression and the efforts to reach a deal that would enable residents of the northern border, who had been evacuated from their homes, to return safely.

2 View gallery US special envoy Amos Hochstein with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday ( Photo: Shahar Yorman )

Gallant told Hochstein that Israel was committed to the diplomatic effort but made clear that the attacks from Hezbollah may compound Israel to take military action in Lebanon. He expressed his appreciation for Hochstein's efforts to bolster regional security and the Biden Administration's work to deal with the security challenges on Israel's northern frontier.