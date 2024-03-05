'Victims were raped and then murdered,' UN envoy says of Hamas atrocities





Pramila Patten ( UN )





UN envoy on sexual violence Pramila Patten said late on Monday that the information provided to her by Israel was authentic and relied on body cameras of the terrorists on October 7. She said there was reasonable grounds to believe Hamas committed rape, "sexualized torture," and other cruel and inhumane treatment of women during its surprise attack.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

In a 24-page report that was based on Patten's findings during her visit to the communities near the Gaza border and the West Bank, last month, heading a delegation that included 10 forensic and medical experts, she concluded that during the massacre, rapes, group rapes, necrophilia and genital mutilation was carried out by the Hamas terrorists.

3 View gallery Pramila Patten during a visit to Nahal Oz to learn of Hamas's sexual crimes during the October 7 massacre ( Photo: Foreign Ministry )

Patten said the team was not able to meet with any victims of sexual violence. While the number of victims remains unknown, she said, "a small number of those who are undergoing treatment are reportedly experiencing severe mental distress and trauma," she said.

“The lack of trust by survivors of the 7 October attacks and families of hostages in national institutions and international organizations, such as the United Nations, as well as the national and international media scrutiny of those who made their accounts public, hindered access to survivors of the attacks, including potential survivors/victims of sexual violence,” the report said.

There was evidence of sexual crimes in three locations. At the Nova music festival and its surroundings, Patten said, "there are reasonable grounds to believe that multiple incidents of sexual violence took place with victims being subjected to rape and/or gang rape and then killed or killed while being raped."

"There are further accounts of individuals who witnessed at least two incidents of rape of corpses of women," Patten said. "Other credible sources at the Nova music festival site described seeing multiple murdered individuals, mostly women, whose bodies were found naked from the waist down, some totally naked," some shot in the head, some tied to trees or poles with their hands bound.

On Road 232, the road to leave the festival, "credible information based on witness accounts describe an incident of the rape of two women," Patten said. Other reported rapes and gang rapes couldn't be verified and require investigation.

3 View gallery A november women's protest of the UN silence over sexual crimes committed by Hamas in the October 7 massacre ( Photo: Omer Kaplan )

"Along this road, several bodies were found with genital injuries, along with injuries to other body parts," she said. "Discernible patterns of genital mutilation could not be verified at this time but warrant future investigation." She said. "The mission team also found a pattern of bound naked or partially naked bodies from the waist down, in some cases tied to structures including trees and poles, along Road 232."

People fleeing the Nova music festival also attempted to escape south and sought shelter in and around kibbutz Reim where Patten said there are "reasonable grounds" to believe sexual violence occurred. Patten stressed that "the true prevalence of sexual violence during the Oct. 7 attacks and their aftermath may take months or years to emerge and may never be fully known."

The report also confirms that male and female hostages captured by the terrorists and held in Gaza were subjected to sexual violence which likely continues. She said there was credible information given by hostages who were released about the sexual violence they were subjected to or had witnessed. But, she added, this cannot justify the continuation of violence and in fact is a clear reason for a cease-fire.

“Based on the first-hand accounts of released hostages, the mission team received clear and convincing information that sexual violence, including rape, sexualized torture, and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment occurred against some women and children during their time in captivity and has reasonable grounds to believe that this violence may be ongoing,” the report said adding that there were reasonable grounds “to believe that female hostages were also subjected to other forms of sexual violence”.

3 View gallery UN envoy Pramila Patten meats and IDF officer to hear of the Hamas sexual crimes during her visit ( Photo: Foreign Ministry )