Aryeh Shchupak, 16, named as victim slain in Jerusalem blast

Aryeh Shchupak, 16, was named as the victim of the deadly Jerusalem bomb attacks on Wednesday morning in which another 26 people were injured as a result of blasts at two separate bus stops.

The yeshiva student, who holds a Canadian citizenship, was a resident of Jerusalem's Har Nof neighborhood and was critically wounded in the explosion at the bus stop near the entrance to the capital. That blast was followed by another explosion that took place at a bus stop in the Ramot Junction only 30 minutes later.

Aryeh Shchupak

Among the wounded, there is a 50-year-old man who still remains in critical condition and two people in serious condition. The rest are suffering from moderate or mild injuries.

A staff member from the yeshiva where Shchupak studied said that the boy was waiting this morning for a ride to the education facility at the bus stop at the entrance to the city. His shuttle was a few meters away from the explosion site where the boy was waiting for it.

"Aryeh was a sweet boy. A god-fearing boy," the staff member said. Shchupak schoolmate was also wounded in the blast and his condition is classified as moderate-serious.

The scene of one of the attacks in Jerusalem

The preliminary investigation reveals the explosive devices were placed in bags near the bus stops by two separate perpetrators and detonated remotely using cellphones.

Shortly the attack, the Jerusalem District Police began extensive searches at bus and light rail stops as well as other locations with large concentrations of people. Sniffer dogs, patrol officers and police cavalry are participating in the searches, while at the same time the security forces are trying to track down the terrorists who planted the explosives.