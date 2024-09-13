Police arrest 17-year-old suspect in deadly Ramla market blast

Israeli police arrested on Friday a 17-year-old suspect in connection with a deadly explosion at the Ramla market that claimed the lives of four people and injured others.
The explosion occurred at 4:42 p.m. Thursday outside a clothing store on Herzl Street, when a grenade was thrown under a parked car, turning the store into a fiery trap. Four victims were pulled from the flames but were later pronounced dead at the hospital.
They were later identified as 23-year-old Lin Mugrabi, Du'aa Abu Halaweh, her 8-year-old daughter Silaa and her 10-year-old nephew Mohammed. Lin's 2-month-old son, Ismail, was critically injured in the attack and is currently fighting for his life at Shamir Medical Center.
Authorities placed a gag order on details of the investigation, including the circumstances and evidence leading to the arrest. The suspect's identity remains protected due to his minor status. Relatives of the victims expressed caution, saying they would await the investigation's findings before making any statements about the arrest.
Police are still investigating the motive, believed to be linked to a violent gang feud in the city.