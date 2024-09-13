Police arrest 17-year-old suspect in deadly Ramla market blast

The explosion occurred at 4:42 p.m. Thursday outside a clothing store on Herzl Street, when a grenade was thrown under a parked car, turning the store into a fiery trap. Four victims were pulled from the flames but were later pronounced dead at the hospital.

They were later identified as 23-year-old Lin Mugrabi, Du'aa Abu Halaweh, her 8-year-old daughter Silaa and her 10-year-old nephew Mohammed. Lin's 2-month-old son, Ismail, was critically injured in the attack and is currently fighting for his life at Shamir Medical Center.

