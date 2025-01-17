Houthis threaten to resume attacks on Israel if Gaza cease-fire collapses

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree warned Friday that the Yemeni militia would escalate attacks on Israel if the recently declared Gaza cease-fire is violated.

Speaking at a rally in the capital of Sanaa, Saree claimed responsibility for alleged missile and drone strikes on Israeli and U.S. targets, including cruise missile launches at Eilat and drones targeting Tel Aviv, Ashkelon and the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier. However, no evidence has emerged to substantiate these claims.

1 View gallery Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree ( Photo: Mohammed HUWAIS / AFP )

Saree’s remarks marked a shift in rhetoric. While previous statements called for ending aggression and lifting the siege on Gaza, Saree now vowed to "liberate every inch of Palestine and expel the Israeli enemy."

He added that the Houthis remain committed to monitoring the situation in Gaza and are prepared to act against any perceived escalation by Israel.

The rally was one of many pro-Gaza demonstrations regularly held in Yemen since the war began, with Sanaa hosting the largest events. Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi echoed Saree's stance, describing the cease-fire as “one round in the confrontation with the Israeli enemy” and reiterating the group's commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause until "Palestine is free of occupation."

Critics accuse the Houthis of leveraging the Palestinian issue to divert attention from Yemen’s severe humanitarian crisis, where hunger, disease and poverty are rampant in Houthi-controlled areas. Despite the criticism, the Houthis claim their alignment with other regional anti-Israel forces has yielded significant successes, and they remain ready to escalate if Israel reneges on the cease-fire agreement.