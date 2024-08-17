Hamas plotted to dig up British soldiers' graves in Gaza as bargaining chip, report says

Hamas planned to exhume the graves of British and Commonwealth troops buried in Gaza and use the remains as leverage to blackmail the British government, according to a report by the Telegraph on Friday, later echoed by The Sun and Daily Mail.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) has maintained a cemetery in Gaza for over a century, containing the remains of more than 3,000 Commonwealth troops from the World Wars. Many of these soldiers died in 1917, fighting the Ottomans during a conflict that led to British rule in Palestine.

The reports indicate that Israeli forces discovered a seven-page document detailing the plan, dated October 5, 2022. The document outlined the terror group's intention to pressure the UK government into reversing its stance on Jerusalem following then-Prime Minister Liz Truss's announcement to relocate the British embassy from Tel Aviv.

Other demands included paying "lease fees" for the cemetery land dating back to 1917. The document warns that if the UK does not comply, the bodies would be removed and held "captive."

