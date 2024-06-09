PM: Eliminating Hamas is most important objective, more than any other

Netanyahu names ICC as the seventh front Israel is fighting against; says will not end the war until goal and total victory are achieved; says is not considering for one minute 'abandoning' the fight

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that the most important thing for him is to eliminate Hamas and the war will continue until that objective is reached. There are other important goals but this was the most important, he told members of a forum made up of parents of fallen soldiers, who have been advocating for the war to continue until Hamas was defeated.
"We are committed to returning the hostages by various means, I will not go into detail. But first, we are committed to ensuring our future. We will have no future here facing the Iran axis of evil if we simply bow our heads."
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with families advocating for war to continue
(Photo: GPO)
Netanyahu said most Israelis agree with that view. "We are committed to total victory not only because of the soldiers who have fallen, but because that is the future of the country and we have no other choice. If at the moment, not everyone can see that now, we see it. The majority in Israel sees it. Most of the soldiers and families, not only the Jewish ones, understand this and we are committed to it."
He told the group that Israel is currently fighting on seven fronts: Hamas, Hezbollah, The Houthi rebels, Iran, their militias in Syria and Iraq, the West Bank and against the ICC.
Benjamin Netanyahu
(Photo: Gil Cohen-Magen Reuters)
"It is all geared to cutting us down, removing and destroying us," he said. "to me this is clear and that is why I will not consider for one minute, abandoning this fight and do not believe we can forgo our total victory."
""