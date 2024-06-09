PM: Eliminating Hamas is most important objective, more than any other

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that the most important thing for him is to eliminate Hamas and the war will continue until that objective is reached. There are other important goals but this was the most important, he told members of a forum made up of parents of fallen soldiers, who have been advocating for the war to continue until Hamas was defeated.

"We are committed to returning the hostages by various means, I will not go into detail. But first, we are committed to ensuring our future. We will have no future here facing the Iran axis of evil if we simply bow our heads."

