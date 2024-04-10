Biden says US has iron clad commitment to protect Israel against Iran threat

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the U.S. commitment to protect Israel against threats from Iran and its proxies is iron clad. "We're going to do all we can to protect Israel's security

Speaking during a press conference at the White House alongside visiting Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio Biden said he was very straightforward with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the war cabinet and the full cabinet.

2 View gallery Joe Biden ( Photo: Tom Brenner / Reuters )

"The fact is that Bibi and I have had long discussions and have agreed to do several things related to number one to getting more food and medicine into Gaza and reducing significantly the civilian casualties and any action taken in the region," he said.

Biden said the efforts were continuing to reach an agreement and bring about a release of the hostages, some of whom are Americans. " We're not going to stop until we do," he said.

The president said Hamas must respond to the new U.S. proposal that would also bring a six-week cease-fire. He said more aid was being delivered in recent days but that was still not enough.

2 View gallery Truck carrying humanitarian Aid to Gaza makes its way from Israel to the Strip