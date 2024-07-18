Warrior's best friend: IDF honors fallen canine comrades in moving ceremony

In a solemn ceremony on Wednesday, the IDF's elite Oketz K9 Unit commemorated ten dogs killed in action whose burial sites remain unknown.

The event highlighted the unique bond between soldiers and their canine partners, a relationship that Major (res.) M, the unit's operations officer, described as something "outsiders won't understand."

5 View gallery Ceremony commemorating ten dogs of IDF's elite Oketz K9 Unit killed in action whose burial sites remain unknown ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The ceremony took place at the Oketz canine cemetery near the Adam facility. At its center stands a monument for the dogs whose burial places are unknown, featuring a statue of Warrant Officer Y and his dog, Oscar, the first Oketz dog killed in action whose body was not recovered in Hebron in 2003. "This is the first time we’ve held such a ceremony," Major (res.) M said. "Yesterday, we decided to engrave the names of the dogs on the monument."

The unit typically holds a memorial for its fallen dogs a week before Israel’s Memorial Day for Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Terrorism. However, the significant losses since the war began—29 dogs—prompted the opening of a new section in the cemetery.

Among the attendees were the family of Staff Sergeant David Sasson, an Oketz fighter killed in combat in southern Gaza in March. His dog, Sitka, was critically injured in the same incident and died the following day. Sitka was buried in the new section during the ceremony.

"They fought alongside us and fell defending the country. They saved human lives with their own bodies," Major (res.) M emphasized. "The fighters in the unit are animal lovers and life lovers. This is the least we can do to remember them."

The ceremony was particularly poignant for Major (res.) M, who noted, "After many months of fighting, we chose to take a moment to stop, appreciate and honor the dogs who fought alongside the soldiers. In the audience are people whose lives were saved thanks to these dogs."

Due to ongoing operations, about half of the unit’s soldiers were unable to attend, as they continue to fight with their dogs in Gaza. "Every soldier in the unit is either training and maintaining readiness or fighting in any combat zone," Major (res.) M said.

Reflecting on fallen comrades, Major (res.) M remembered Maj. Bar Falah and Maj. Aryeh Ziering, both fighters and commanders in the unit. "Bar was killed two years ago, and Aryeh on October 7. Their presence is deeply missed in every decision and action I take," he said.

The honored Oketz dogs whose burial sites are unknown include Mido, Gandhi, Eddie, Koda, Ziva, Rico, Charlie, Toy, Juki and Max.