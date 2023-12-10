Following Houthi threat on Red Sea ships, Israel considers military action

The Houthis in Yemen have essentially established a naval blockade in the Red Sea, saying it will prevent ships and vessels from Israel. Israel currently is considering how to deal with the Houthi threat to attack any ship that passes through the Red Sea. While senior officials in Jerusalem say that Israel must attack the Houthis - otherwise it will show weakness, others believe it is an international problem.

Meanwhile, the United States is formulating a response in the form of sending a multinational naval force to strengthen freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, a political official said on Sunday.

In Israel, they welcomed the U.S. decision to send a multinational force to the region. Prior to the decision, Israel conveyed to the US and the international community a message according to which without such an effective response Israel will be forced to act on its own. "We cannot put up with the Houthis' continued violation of our freedom of navigation," was the main message conveyed from Israel.

According to the officials in Israel who support military action, Israel should exact a toll against the Houthis, make them pay a heavy price and paralyze their naval activity. According to this approach, if Israel does not act, the Houthis may escalate the situation and try to damage not only vessels. For now, it seems that Israel is giving the Americans time to build an international task force in cooperation with the British in the Red Sea to deter the Houthis from violating the freedom of navigation there.

In the face of the voices calling to attack the Houthis, a senior security official said that at the present time any Israeli action against the Houthis will directly serve them and the Iranians, who want to distract Israel from its main mission in Gaza. Another claim states that Israeli action will also free the world from the need to understand that the damage to that shipping route is a global problem, and not just an Israeli one.

"This does not mean that Israel is not developing attack scenarios and is not preparing for a military option, but we think it makes more sense for the Americans to attack the Houthis," said an official who holds this approach.

On the northern front, a security official said that if Hezbollah does not distance itself from the border and north of the Litani River by a predetermined deadline, there will be no escaping military action.

