Gaza battles continue at full intensity; US expects fight to be more focused in 2024

Destruction in Palestine Square in Gaza City, and the Israeli flag flying in the center ( Photo: Reuters )





The battles in the Gaza Strip continued at full intensity over the weekend, and at the same time Israel received a 'political umbrella' from the United Nations in the form of a veto on a Security Council resolution calling for a cease-fire in Israel's war on Hamas - but the clock is ticking.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:





Over the past day, IDF ground, aerial and naval forces continued to strike terrorist infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, striking over 250 terror targets, according to the IDF. In recent hours, IDF troops located and destroyed weapons stocks, carried out targeted raids on military sites, destroyed underground terror tunnel shafts and thwarted armed terrorist cells planning to attack IDF troops.

8 View gallery IDF forces fighting in the Gaza Strip ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

8 View gallery Destruction in Gaza ( Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images )

Overnight, an IDF fighter jet directed by ground troops struck a Hamas military communications site located adjacent to a mosque in the southern Gaza Strip. Following the strike, the troops conducted a targeted raid on the site. Over the past day, IDF troops fired with precise munitions and struck underground tunnel shafts in Khan Yunis. In addition, a drone assisted IDF troops in identifying an armed terrorist cell that planned to attack additional IDF troops forces in the area. The terrorist cell was eliminated.

During IDF activity in Shejaiya, IDF troops conducted a targeted raid on a Hamas military command center, and located numerous weapons used by the terrorist organization, including AK-47 rifles, grenades, anti-tank missile launchers, ammunition and additional military equipment. Overnight, the IAF struck terror infrastructure in which terrorists operated and underground tunnel shafts in Khan Yunis.

Overnight, a French destroyer intercepted two drones that were moving toward it in the Red Sea, off the coast of Yemen, the French Navy announced. According to the French military, the two interceptions took place at 11:30 p.m. Saturday night and at 1:30 a.m. Sunday (Yemen time). In addition, the incident occurred 110 km off the coast of Yemen, near the port city of Al Hudaydah, which is under the control of the Houthi rebels.





Interception dans la soirée de deux drones en provenance du Yémen par la FREMM Languedoc en mer Rouge. pic.twitter.com/2cug1Sn48C — Armée française - Opérations militaires (@EtatMajorFR) December 9, 2023





The incident occurred hours after the Houthi rebels in Yemen announced intend to prevent the passage of any ship making its way to Israel through the Red Sea, regardless of their nationality, and warned all international shipping companies against dealing with Israeli ports.

A Houthi military spokesperson said all ships sailing to Israeli ports are banned from the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.

"If Gaza does not receive the food and medicine it needs, all ships in the Red Sea bound for Israeli ports, regardless of their nationality, will become a target for our armed forces," the spokesperson said in a statement.

8 View gallery Hamas terrorists captured in Jabaliya in Gaza

Dozens of terrorists surrendered and turned themselves in over the weekend. In video and photos leaked on Saturday from northern Gaza, one of the terrorists is seen moving slowly and carrying a weapon in raised hands, placing it carefully according to the soldiers' instructions. IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Daniel Hagari said Saturday night that according to the information provided by the Hamas terrorists who surrendered and were interrogated, it appears that their situation in the field is difficult, and that Hamas head Yahya Sinwar and the Hamas leadership "deny the reality even though they are informed of the details."

8 View gallery Hamas terrorists captured in Jabaliya

IDF Chief of Staff, Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi, also commented on the images on Saturday night.

“I see the achievements every day. We are seeing every day more and more terror operatives killed, more and more terror operatives wounded, and in recent days we’re seeing terrorists surrendering — a sign of the disintegration of the system, a sign that we need to push harder,” Halevi said. He added that: "Great efforts are being made to bring back the hostages. It's complicated and difficult, but there is no greater light than that."

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit released on Saturday evening the names of five more fallen soldiers in the war against Hamas. They are: Master Sergeant (res.) Liav Atiya, 25, a soldier in the 6623rd Battalion, from Be'er Sheva. Master Sergeant (res.) Omri Ben Shachar, 25, a soldier in the 6623rd Battalion, from Givatayim. Sergeant Maor Cohen Eisenkot, 19, a soldier in the Golani Braide's 12th Battalion, from Eilat. Staff Sergeant Jonatan Dean Haim, 25, a soldier from the Combat Engineering Crops' 603rd Battalion from Ramat Gan.

8 View gallery Soldiers killed in battle: Master Sergeant (res.) Liav Atiya, Master Sergeant (res.) Omri Ben Shachar, Staff Sergeant Jonatan Dean Haim, Ser ( Photos: IDF Spokesperson's Unit, Instagram )

The IDF added that Sergeant Haim Meir Eden, 20, a soldier from the 13th Battalion from Rehovot - who was injured in Hamas' attack on October 7 - succumbed to his wounds. In addition, 13 soldiers were seriously injured in the battles in the Gaza Strip, and two more were seriously injured on the Lebanese border.

Also on Saturday, University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill resigned after the storm and much criticism that was hurled at her following the hearing last week in the U.S. House of Representatives, in which she refused to state that calling for the genocide of Jews is necessarily a violation of the university's code of conduct. She later issued a clarification, but this did not satisfy her critics, and some donors threatened to stop funding the university.

"It has been my privilege to serve as president of this remarkable institution. It has been an honor working with the faculty," Magill said in the statement announcing her resignation, adding that she will remain in a tenured position following her replacement.

In addition, Scott Bok, chair of the University of Pennsylvania’s Board of Trustees, also resigned on Saturday. Moments after Magill announced her resignation, Bok said that he would also step down, citing the congressional hearing scandal.

“Today, following the resignation of the University of Pennsylvania’s President and related Board of Trustee meetings, I submitted my resignation as Chair of the University’s Board of Trustees, effective immediately,” Bok said, according to The Daily Pennsylvanian. “While I was asked to remain in that role for the remainder of my term in order to help with the presidential transition, I concluded that, for me, now was the right time to depart.”





8 View gallery Smoke billows following an IDF attack in the Khan Younis area of the Gaza Strip early in the morning on December 10 ( Photo: SAID KHATIB / AFP )

Senior American officials clarified that Israel does not have a deadline for fighting its war against Hamas, but there is an expectation that the war at the current pace and intensity will stop by the end of the year and then be more focused. One official said that it will obviously take time for Israel to eliminate Hamas, just as it took the U.S. years to eliminate ISIS. The statements came after the U.S. vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that called for an immediate cease-fire.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement on Saturday night in which he thanked the United States for its vote in the Security Council.

"I greatly appreciate the correct stance that the US has taken in the UN Security Council," Netanyahu said in the statement. "The other countries need to understand that, on the one hand, it is impossible to support the elimination of Hamas while, on the other hand, calling for a halt to the war, which will prevent the elimination of Hamas. Therefore, Israel will continue our just war to eliminate Hamas and achieve the other goals of the war that we have set."

8 View gallery Hanukkah menorahs decorated by children evacuated from southern Israel were sent to soldiers to light in Gaza ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





8 View gallery IDF soldiers light Hanukkah candles in Gaza ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Meanwhile, IDF soldiers lit approximately 800 decorated menorahs, which were delivered to them in Gaza along with messages of encouragement from the home front. The menorahs were decorated for the forces by the children of the communities evacuated from the south, the Gaza Strip, and the northern border, and they were sent to the soldiers in the Gaza Strip together with boxes of sweets and menorahs.