Sole Jewish member of Arab party says attacks on settlements 'not terror'

"The Israeli occupation is what started it all, and everything is derived from it," Cassif said. "The bloodshed among both Palestinians and Israelis will stop when the occupation stops."

"In a way, he is. We do support nonviolent resistance to the occupation, but we need to understand that the occupation results in daily resistance, there are also pogroms of settlers against Palestinians. So they are also guilty in the attacks."

"We don't want such incidents to happen, but those who are responsible for the killing of hers and others - are those who sent her to serve as cannon fodder."

