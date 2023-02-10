Six-year-old victim of Jerusalem ramming attack laid to rest

Yaakov Yisrael Fali, the six-year-old boy who was killed in a car-ramming attack in Jerusalem on Friday was buried in a Jerusalem cemetery before the beginning of Shabbat.

His brother is in critical condition, and his father who is moderately hurt were still hospitalized. a third son was suffering from mild injuries.

5 View gallery Funeral of 6-year-old Yaakov Yisrael Fali killed in a ramming attack on Friday ( Photo: Liran Tamari )

Alter Shlomo Lederman a 20-year-old Yeshiva student who was recently married was also killed in the attack. His bride, who was with him, was unharmed.

5 View gallery Alter Shlomo Lederman killed in a ramming attack in Jerusalem on Friday

Yaacov's father and three sons were waiting for a bus when a car, driven by Hussein Karakah a 31-year-old resident of the Issawiya neighborhood in E. Jerusalem rammed into a group of people.

He had previously worked at the West Bank Sodastream plant outside Jerusalem and had a criminal record.

According to the police, Karakah drove at high speed towards the intersection leading out of the Ramot neighborhood and into the West Bank and rammed his car into the people waiting at the bus stop.

An off-duty policeman who happened on the scene shot and killed him.

5 View gallery Off duty police officers kill assailant in a deadly car-ramming attack in Jerusalem on Friday

Security forces arrested 10 people in east Jerusalem, including Karakah's wife, brother and parents and took them for questioning.

Local residents clashed with the forces in the neighborhood. Palestinians rioted in other parts of the city and clashed with troops.

5 View gallery Police clash with residents in Silwan in E. Jerusalem on Friday after a deadly ramming attack ( Photo: AFP )

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he ordered officials to take steps to seal the assailant's house ahead of its demolition, however, an unnamed official later said Karakah was living in a rented home and had recently been released from a psychiatric facility.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir who arrived on the scene, said he instructed the police to prepare for a full-scale operation in Jerusalem starting Sunday,

The minister called the expected action "Defensive Shield II," after the IDF's operation in Jenin in 2002 to uproot terror cells that carried out suicide attacks during the second Palestinian uprising.

5 View gallery Itamar Ben-Gvir at the scene of a deadly ramming attack in Jerusalem on Friday ( Photo: Reuters )

"Our mission is to uproot terror, reach the homes of terrorists before they are able to launch attacks," Ben-Gvir said. After a reporter noted that attacks have increased since the establishment of Netanyahu's right-wing and religious government, Ben-Gvir said the security situation was terrible," but no more. That is why we were elected."

Defense Minister Yoav Galant said after special consultations with officials including the IDF Chief of Staff, that he signed orders to impose financial sanctions on 87 terrorists from east Jerusalem, and their families, to capture funds totaling millions of Shekels.

