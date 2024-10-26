IDF deception tactics leave Iran weighing its next move

Operation Days of Repentance, the Israeli response to Iran’s October 1 ballistic missile attack, targeted advanced Iranian air defense systems and missile production facilities following.

According to sources, over 100 aircraft participated, focusing on gaining air superiority for future operations and disrupting Iran’s missile capabilities. Foreign reports indicated that Israel struck critical missile production components, including high-value planetary mixers essential to Iran’s missile program.

The operation involved advanced maneuvers and deceptive tactics to enter Iranian airspace, with Israeli forces also targeting anti-aircraft batteries in Syria intended to shield Iranian facilities. Damage assessments are ongoing, with Israeli officials indicating it may take days to determine the full impact.

According to opposition-aligned news outlet Iran International, F-35 jets also took part in the elaborate operation.

As Tehran weighs its response, assessments of its likely course vary. While senior American officials suggested in comments to Ynet that Iran may hold off on retaliation, Israeli sources expect a response, though the timing remains unknown.

According to Reuters, citing two regional sources briefed by Iran, Tehran held high-level meetings to determine the scale of its reaction to the strikes. One source described the damage as "minimal," though noted several Revolutionary Guard bases around Tehran were impacted.

Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, visiting Hamas headquarters in Tehran, issued a warning, saying, “The aggressor should await a response; we will respond at the appropriate time.”

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, speaking in conversations with Qatari, Saudi and Egyptian counterparts, urged international action to prevent further regional conflict, stressing Iran’s “unlimited” commitment to its territorial defense. However, he refrained from mentioning a direct act of retaliation.

In a statement, Iran’s military confirmed its right to respond but also called for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza and Lebanon, a message AP analysts interpreted as a signal to avoid further escalation. The Iranian military alleged that Israel used U.S.-controlled airspace in Iraq to approach its targets near Tehran and along borders in Ilam and Khuzestan provinces.

Several female navigators took part in the overnight sorties, as has been seen in similar operations previously. Major General Aviad Dagan, who is set to assume the role of head of the IDF’s Telecommunications Division, also joined the missions as a navigator. Dagan, a former commander of the Hatzerim Airbase, was among the experienced reservists participating, as more than 60% of the pilots involved in the operation were reserve forces.

Israeli sources, meanwhile, indicated the operation struck a significant strategic blow to Iran, reducing its defense capabilities. “If Iran chooses to respond, it risks a much stronger action, as its defense systems are now severely weakened,” an Israeli official said, adding, “they are completely exposed.”

“This wasn’t a minor strike; it was a strategic blow and proof that Israel no longer fears Iran,” said another official. “Israel did not aim for containment but was prepared for escalation, while Iran chose to retreat. The regime is downplaying the attack and may try to spin the narrative, but they know the reality.”

