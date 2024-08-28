Namibia blocks docking of ship suspected of carrying military cargo for Israel

Namibia has blocked a vessel from docking at its port over suspicions it was carrying arms destined for Israel, the BBC reported late Tuesday.

The MV Kathrin, which departed from Vietnam, had sought permission to dock at Walvis Bay before heading north on a suspected route toward the Mediterranean via the Strait of Gibraltar.

2 View gallery Walvis Bay port, Namibia ( Photo: Pavel Mora / Shutterstock )

Namibian Justice Minister Yvonne Dausab said that the ship was halted because it contained "explosive material destined for Israel." Rights groups had warned that allowing the vessel to dock for supplies could implicate Namibia in potential human rights violations.

"Namibia complies with our obligation not to support or be complicit in Israeli war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, as well as its unlawful occupation of Palestine," Dausab said.