Mossad chief: Agency foiled dozens of Iranian terror plots against Israelis

Mossad Chief David Barnea said on Monday that his agency had foiled dozens of Iranian terror attacks targeting Israeli business people, tourists and diplomats.

"We captured armed Iranian terrorists in Cyprus and in Turkey, managed to prevent an attack minutes before it was to begin," he said.

Barnea spoke in a conference on terror at the Reichman University and said that the nuclear deal as it stands, is based on Iranian lies. "Tehran is seeking nuclear weapons that will endanger our existence and the deal will provide an easier path for Tehran, with international legitimacy.

"Iran must stop its years-long deception and the world must demand the truth," he said.

He claimed that if a deal is signed, the Islamic Republic will be given an immediate influx of six billion dollars in addition to 90 million dollars annually at the very least.

"The talks on a return to the deal, only empowers the regime in its policy of terror," he said. "If they are not made to answer for that, the will continue to spread terror around the world, in a manner that provides the leadership with plausible deniability," he said.

"Even if just a fraction of that money is diverted to terrorism, our challenge and that of the world, to fight it will be huge, he said. "This is one of the major faults of the deal, as I told American officials during my visit to Washington. The deal will bring Iran closer to a bomb. It may be positive in the short term but not in the long run," he said.

"Terrorism is the cornerstone of the Iranian regime since its conception," Barnea said. "This is a regime that considers violence as a legitimate state tool, financed by the government," he said.

Barnea accused Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khanenei of expanding his countries military nuclear program, destabilizing the Middle East and spreading terror around the world.

"Iran uses terror for its own means, not to protect its citizens but to gain power and control," he said adding that Tehran is providing Al Qaida leaders with shelter and is using them for the regime's terror objectives," he said.

"We do not turn away from the proven truth," he said. "Even if a deal is signed, it will not provide the Iranians with immunity from the Mossad's actions. They will have no plausible deniability. We will uncover their complicity, and no one will be immune. We will not go after their proxies. We will go after those who send them – in Tehran," he said.
























