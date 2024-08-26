Princes Iman, King Abdullah's first grandchild, is already a media star

The Kingdom of Jordan is in love. On August 3, Princess Iman, daughter of Crown Prince Hussein Bin Abdullah II and his wife Princes Rajwa, came into the world, and since then her family has proudly displayed her to their subjects and the world with the help of social media.

The little bundle of joy, the first grandchild of King Abdullah and Queen Rania, made her debut online shortly after birth in an official announcement from the royal palace. The proud grandmother wrote "Thanks to God for his greatest gifts," and posted photos of the baby.

A well-edited video clip was prepared and posted, showing family members, including the king, meeting the new arrival for the first time. Iman's excited dad thanked all the well-wishers "who've touched our hearts."

Next came a clip of the baby's release from the hospital as the crowd clapped and cheered. The photo op was reminiscent of another royal family's practice – the royal family in Britain – who introduced all the new princes and princesses to the world press on their way home. The similarities were evident, right down to the new mothers' clothes.

The two royal houses share a long history. Great Britain was Jordan's main patron until the 1950s and the two nations still maintain strong political and military ties.





King Abdullah's mother was a British subject who became King Hussein's second wife of four.

Queen Rania continues to share photos of her new grandchild on her social media platforms. In one, the Jordanian king and queen can be seen relaxing with the baby as if they were just like any of us, despite the grandeur of their surroundings. "So much cuteness in my arms," granny writes.

