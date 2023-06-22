Drama in Netanyahu trial: 'You would struggle to prove bribery,' judges tell prosecutors

Judges presiding over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial informed prosecutors that they would struggle to prove bribery in the corruption charge in which the Likud party chairman is accused of trading favors with a powerful media mogul, Hebrew-language Channel 13 reported Thursday evening.
Netanyahu has been charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three corruption cases. One of them, popularly known as Case 4000, alleges that Netanyahu promoted regulations worth hundreds of millions of dollars for the owner of the Bezeq telecom company, Shaul Elovitch, in exchange for positive coverage on its popular Walla! news site.
Even if the bribery charge is dropped, Netanyahu still has to contend with charges of fraud and breach of trust in Case 4000, as well as two other graft cases.
Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving leader, denies any wrongdoing and says the charges against him amount to a witch hunt. He and his supporters may view this latest turn of events as lending credence to his claims.
Last week, in an unusual move, Netanyahu’s team and prosecutors in Case 4000 met for a closed-door meeting at the judges' chambers. This was the second meeting held by the judges with the parties involved in the past few months, likely with the intention of moving proceedings to mediation.
In light of the reports, Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara said that she would oppose such a move and would advise Netanyahu's attorneys to engage in direct negotiations regarding a plea bargain, but within the framework of the regular judicial process.
Prosecutors have faced a major setback as inconsistencies were discovered in the testimony of a crucial witness and former close aide to Netanyahu during cross-examination.
Netanyahu's defense team contends that the bribery charges in the case are disputable, while the prosecution maintains that the case remains solid and bribery can still be proven.
The evidential stage of Netanyahu's trial opened in April 2021, and numerous hearings have taken place since, with only a fraction of the witnesses having testified.
This is not the first time the option of a settlement has been raised. In January of last year, Netanyahu met with his lawyers for intense consultations regarding a potential plea deal.
Close associates of Netanyahu at the time indicated that there were differences in negotiations with then-Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.