U.S. expects Israel prosecute rioters that torched West Bank village

3 View gallery Settler mob sets homes, cars on fire in Palestinian Turmus Ayya

After far-right settlers rioted in a West Bank village on Wednesday afternoon, after a brutal terror attack that killed four civilians, the U.S said it expected Israel to “prosecute” the riot instigators and provide “compensation” for destroyed property.

The violence took place shortly after the funeral of Nachman Shmuel Mordoff, a 17-year-old Israeli who was killed on Tuesday in a terror attack, murdered along with three others by Hamas-affiliated terrorists from the village of Urif. Four others were wounded.

“We are concerned about reports of attacks by extremist settlers against Palestinians. We condemn these violent acts. We expect the Israeli government to prosecute those responsible for these attacks in addition to providing compensation for the property destroyed,” said State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel.

3 View gallery Aftermath of rioting settlers' arson attack on a Palestinian village ( Photo: AP )

Reinforcements from the IDF, police and border guards were dispatched to restore order. On their arrival, the rioters dispersed. The clashes led to the death of at least one Palestinian, and three wounded, according to the Palestinian Authority’s health ministry. The mayor of Turmus Aya reported over 30 houses and 60 vehicles were damaged.

“There are days when we must state what is self-evident: The State of Israel is a nation of laws. All citizens of Israel are obligated to obey the law. We will not allow disturbances either on the Golan Heights or in Judea and Samaria,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, in response to the riots in the West Bank village and up north by the Druze.