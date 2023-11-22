Bathrooms and air conditioning: Inside Hamas' tunnels under Al Shifa Hospital

The IDF on Wednesday evening released footage from Hamas’ expansive tunnel network under the Al Shifa Hospital complex, the Gaza Strip’s primary medical center, revealing a series of well-appointed underground spaces.
IDF and Shin Bet special forces, including the Shaldag, Oketz and Yahalom units, along with 7th Brigade forces, are actively working to uncover the tunnel network.
They have also discovered that the terror tunnel extends from under the central building to the Qatari building within the hospital complex.
Inside the tunnel, IDF troops breached a blast door which revealed an air-conditioned hideout room and a bathroom. Additionally, the 7th Brigade soldiers located two more tunnel shafts near the hospital: one on a nearby street and another in a neighboring house.
The IDF said in a statement that "The findings unequivocally display Hamas’ deliberate method of operating underneath hospitals. The terrorist organization also exploits the hospital buildings, using them to store weapons in and as terrorist headquarters."