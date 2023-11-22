Bathrooms and air conditioning: Inside Hamas' tunnels under Al Shifa Hospital

Briefing by IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Hamas' tunnel operations within the Al Shifa Hospital complex ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





The IDF on Wednesday evening released footage from Hamas’ expansive tunnel network under the Al Shifa Hospital complex, the Gaza Strip’s primary medical center, revealing a series of well-appointed underground spaces.

IDF and Shin Bet special forces, including the Shaldag, Oketz and Yahalom units, along with 7th Brigade forces, are actively working to uncover the tunnel network.

They have also discovered that the terror tunnel extends from under the central building to the Qatari building within the hospital complex.

Inside the tunnel, IDF troops breached a blast door which revealed an air-conditioned hideout room and a bathroom. Additionally, the 7th Brigade soldiers located two more tunnel shafts near the hospital: one on a nearby street and another in a neighboring house.

