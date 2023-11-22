The Palestinian prisoners expected to be released in the Hamas deal

Israel's Justice Ministry published on Wednesday the list of 300 Palestinian prisoners intended to be released from Israeli prisons following the deal to release Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Israel submitted a list of 98 hostages for release from Gaza; however, as of now, the deal only involves the release of at least 50 of them. If, in the four days of pause in the fighting, Hamas releases only 50 captives, 150 Palestinian prisoners will be released from Israeli prisons, a ration of 3 to 1.

All Palestinians slated for release in the deal have not been convicted of murder; the males to be released are age 18 and below, and females include all ages. The youngest is 14, and the oldest is a 59-year-old woman. Additionally, some 74 of those included in the list are residents of East Jerusalem.

Most of the prisoners are Palestinians from the West Bank and east Jerusalem and a few from Gaza who infiltrated into Israel in recent months. The prisoners are affiliated with Hamas, Islamic Jihad, Fatah, and other organizations. Some of them have no organizational affiliation. Most of the youths slated for release are in prison under detainee status because their trial has not yet taken place.

One of the prisoners slated for release is Shuruk Duwayyat, a resident of East Jerusalem, who was convicted of attempted murder in the Old City of Jerusalem. In October 2015, she stabbed two Jews, injuring one of them. In addition to her prison sentence, the court ordered her to compensate the two victims with a sum of 80,000 shekels.

Also on the list is a 16-year-old girl from East Jerusalem who, at the beginning of last week, received a 12-year prison sentence from the Jerusalem District Court for stabbing Moriah Cohen in December 2021 in front of her five children. The girl, who is expected to be released from Israeli prison, was convicted of attempted murder, terror offenses and obstruction of justice.

Another individual slated for release is Fatma Bader, who attempted to stab security guards in February at the entrance to Ma'ale Adumim. Bader advanced toward the security guards armed with a knife, prompting them to shoot at her legs which caused her minor injuries.

The list also includes Muhammad Abu Qatish, a 17-year-old youth who last year stabbed a 20-year-old man in Jerusalem, injuring him seriously. Abu Qatish, who was shot by a police officer in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood after a chase, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Another prisoner is Nawara Awad, 24, who eight years ago was involved in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem with her cousin, 14-year-old Hadil Awad. The two waved scissors in front of security guards who neutralized them. Hadil was fatally shot by officers, while Nawara was sentenced to 13 and a half years in prison.

Among those slated for release is Asra Jabas, 38, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison after being convicted of detonating a gas tank that led to the injury of a police officer at a checkpoint near Ma'ale Adumim in 2015. During her time in prison, Jabas requested cosmetic surgery at the expense of the state for the injuries she sustained in the explosion. Her request was denied.

The oldest individual expected to be released from an Israeli prison is Hanan Barghouti, 59, who was arrested on suspicion of supporting terrorism.

Mother who knew her son was a terrorist

Also on the list is Ataf Jaradat ,50, who knew in advance that her son, Muhammad Jaradat, was planning to carry out a shooting attack in which 25-year-old Yehuda Dimentman was murdered near Homesh in 2015. After the attack, she aided in hiding the murder weapon.

Another potential releasee is Yasmin Shaaban, 40, from Jenin, who, in 2014, planned to disguise herself as a pregnant Jewish woman and detonate an explosive vest. She was arrested along with several residents of the West Bank cities of Jenin and Tul Karem who planned to carry out terror attacks in Tel Aviv and other locations.

The terrorists also confessed to planning a shooting attack, planting an explosive charge on a military bus, and even plotting to kidnap an IDF soldier. Shaaban had previously served a prison sentence, was released, re-arrested and is slated for release in the deal.

Also listed is Tahrir Abu Sariya, 29, who was accused of attempted murder last year. She was arrested by the Shin Bet after planning shooting attacks against IDF forces in the West Bank. Abu Sariya and her accomplices fired at a military position, and she was found to be in possession of a rifle.

Amani Hashim, 38, from Kafr Aqab, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for committing a car ramming attack at the Qalandia checkpoint in 2016. She wrote a post on social media bidding farewell to her friends and family, then arrived at the checkpoint, noticed a soldier, accelerated her car and hit him. The soldier sustained minor injuries. Hashim is pending release as part of the deal.

Another individual slated for release is 24-year-old Asil Titi, who stabbed a prison guard with scissors at Ramon Prison last year when visiting her brother, a Palestinian prisoner. Titi pulled out the scissors during the security inspection process and stabbed the guard, who sustained minor injuries. During the investigation of the attack, she said that she did it "for the sake of Palestine and for the sake of my brother."