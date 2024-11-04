Blasts in Damascus area in strike attributed to Israel

Syrian state media reported an Israeli strike on Monday near the Sayyeda Zeinab area south of Damascus, home to an important Shiite sanctuary and guarded by pro-Iranian groups, including Hezbollah.
"According to initial reports, an Israeli aggression targeted the area around Sayyeda Zeinab," the official SANA news agency said, without providing additional details. Three sites were targeted, Syrian radio said in a report.
News outlet affiliated with the opposition said sources close to the Assad regime reported injuries in the attack on a farm belonging to Hezbollah and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: