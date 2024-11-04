Blasts in Damascus area in strike attributed to Israel

Syrian state media reported an Israeli strike on Monday near the Sayyeda Zeinab area south of Damascus, home to an important Shiite sanctuary and guarded by pro-Iranian groups, including Hezbollah.

