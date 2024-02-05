Hamas makes bombs from medical supplies

IDF troops operating in Gaza found a detailed Hamas manual for the production of explosives and rocket propellant material using Hydrogen Peroxide, supplied to hospitals, come to light revealing how Hamas is exploiting a substance with legitimate uses in hospitals to construct rockets, a clear indication of the terror group's use of civilian materials for their military needs.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

The manual consists of materials written in English, Arabic, and another language, likely Norwegian, outlining the distillation process of H202 for the production of explosives. These documents contain intricate schematics for constructing distillation equipment, as well as instructions on assembling homemade rockets and explosive charges.

3 View gallery A guide on constructing rockets with H202

Troops uncovered a staggering number, exceeding 100 million files and encompassing over half a million documents, including operational plans and combat strategies employed by Hamas. These materials were being meticulously examined by the intelligence unit responsible for investigating enemy material within the Intelligence Branch, which serves as the central hub for gathering and analyzing the spoils of war obtained from Hamas since the conflict's onset.

3 View gallery A detailed explanation with equations

During the incursion into the Gaza Strip on October 7, thousands of documents and operational code maps were discovered on the bodies of Nukhba fighters and inside their vehicles. They revealed critical information such as the deployment of Hamas forces, combat positions, sniper locations, and observation points across the area.

3 View gallery The result of using these guides against Israel ( Photo: AFP )