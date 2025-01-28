Israel proposes south Lebanon buffer zone as border violence erupts

Clashes between the IDF and Lebanese civilians on Sunday have raised alarms over the fragile cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah , brokered to halt last year’s war. At least 22 people were killed and over 120 injured, including women and children, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. The violence unfolded in southern Lebanon as thousands of displaced residents attempted to return to their homes, defying Israeli military orders and Lebanese army warnings.

The IDF said in a statement that its forces fired warning shots to deter “imminent threats” from groups approaching Israeli positions.

“On Sunday, IDF troops operating in southern Lebanon fired warning shots to remove threats in a number of areas where suspects were identified approaching the troops. Additionally, a number of suspects in proximity to IDF troops that posed an imminent threat to the troops were apprehended and are currently being questioned at the scene,” according to the IDF.

3 View gallery Southern Lebanon ( Photo: Reuters/Karamallah Daher )

Avraham Levine, speaker, and digital content manager at the Alma Center, justified the IDF’s response, saying: “We were faced with an overwhelming number of people approaching our positions, and our forces fired in response to what was perceived as a direct threat. Retaliation is not what we wanted, but soldiers saw people carrying Hezbollah flags coming their way and had no time to check everyone’s IDs. The Lebanese army should have avoided this circumstance in the first place.”

Lebanese officials strongly condemned the incident, calling it a violation of the ceasefire agreement signed three months ago.

“The cease-fire was meant to protect the people of Lebanon, but Israel continues to violate it," said Faisal Mosleh, a professor of international relations in Beirut. "Shooting unarmed civilians is not an act of self-defense; it’s an act of aggression. Israel’s forces are once again showing their disregard for the safety of Lebanese citizens and the terms of the cease-fire.”

Imad Harb, director of research and analysis at the Arab Center Washington DC, questioned Israel’s intentions. “The cease-fire agreement was supposed to lead to a full withdrawal, but Israel aims to extend its stay. I doubt this deadline will be met,” according to Harb.

The U.S. confirmed on Sunday that the cease-fire agreement will remain in effect until February 18, 2025. “The arrangement between Lebanon and Israel, monitored by the United States, will continue to be in effect until February 18, 2025,” the White House said.

3 View gallery IDF forces in Lebanon ( Photo: Reuters/Ronen Zvulun )

The delays have fueled frustrations in Lebanon, where the new government, led by President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, faces immense challenges in restoring stability. “The new government is trying to move the country forward, but Israel’s failure to meet its obligations makes this task nearly impossible,” Mosleh said.

In Beirut, Hezbollah supporters held demonstrations to showcase their resilience. While far from the violence in the south, the gatherings highlighted the group’s enduring role in Lebanese society. Harb described the demonstrations as “a display of resilience, but it also signals how vulnerable they really are.”

Levine criticized Hezbollah’s role. “Hezbollah is exploiting this situation to build their narrative as defenders of Lebanon. Their goal is to provoke tensions and delay the full implementation of the cease-fire agreement,” he said.

Critics argue that such a measure would exacerbate tensions rather than bring stability. Harb dismissed the idea. “This isn’t new. Israel had a buffer zone in Lebanon from 1978 to 2000, and it failed to provide the security it sought. Why would this strategy work now? It’s destruction for the sake of control, but it won’t bring peace or stability to anyone," Harb said.

Future negotiations and challenges

In a related development, the U.S. announced that Israel, Lebanon, and the U.S. would begin negotiations for the return of Lebanese prisoners captured after October 7, 2023. That date marked Hezbollah’s attack on Israel in support of Hamas, as violence erupted in Gaza.

3 View gallery Lebanese army ( Photo: AP/ Bilal Hussein )

The ongoing presence of Israeli forces in southern Lebanon remains a contentious issue. Lebanese leaders face the dual challenge of addressing external conflicts and managing internal divisions. Harb observed, “Lebanon’s leadership has no choice but to engage with groups like Amal and Hezbollah. These forces are a powerful part of the political landscape, and while their influence is controversial, the government cannot afford to ignore them.”

Despite skepticism, Harb expressed cautious hope for Lebanon’s future. “Lebanon has faced immense challenges in the past, and we have always managed to rebuild. I believe in our people, in our resilience. If our government can find a way to unite and address both our internal divisions and external pressures, there is still hope for a brighter future,” he said.

Whether Lebanon’s fragile cease-fire can hold and the region can avoid further escalation remains to be seen. The coming months will test the resilience of Lebanon’s government and the effectiveness of international efforts to stabilize the region.

This article is written by Giorgia Valente and published with permission of The Media Line