3 IDF soldiers killed in anti-tank attack in Jabaliya

Three soldiers from the Givati Brigade were killed Monday in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip, after an anti-tank missile was fired at them while they were preparing to board an armored truck, the IDF spokesperson announced on Monday evening. Some 12 additional soldiers were injured, three of them seriously, and were evacuated by helicopter to a hospital.

The soldiers were from the Shaked Battalion of the Givati Brigade. They are: Staff Sergeant Ido Zano, 20, from Yehud-Monosson, a combat medic; Staff Sergeant Barak Daniel Halpern, 19, from Kiryat Ono, a squad commander; and Sergeant Omri Cohen, 19, from Ashdod.

Details of the initial investigation into the incident will be provided after they are passed on to the bereaved families.

2 View gallery Staff Sergeant Ido Zano, 20; Staff Sergeant Barak Daniel Halpern, 19; and Sergeant Omri Cohen, 19 ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Sergeant Omri Cohen's funeral will take place at 9:30 p.m. on Monday night in Ashdod. The Amit Ashdod Yeshiva, where he studied, said after his death: "We are saddened and mourn the fall of the yeshiva graduate in defense of the people and the country, on the Gaza border. Omri, an outstanding student in his studies, had a heart of gold who was loved by his friends and teachers and wanted to serve the country and contribute to it as much as he could."

The head of the yeshiva, Rabbi Shalom Malul, said that Omri was one of its special graduates. "A boy who loved life and therefore sought to protect it," he said. "The loss is difficult and the grief is heartbreaking. Many of our graduates serve on the front lines and we pray every day for them and for all IDF fighters and soldiers. Omri was a beloved and talented student with high abilities who achieved excellent achievements. His educators and teachers, together with the entire yeshiva, share in the terrible grief of the parents and family members."

Rabbi Guy Bitan, Omri's 12th grade teacher, eulogized him: "We lost a young man full of joy for life, energetic, sharp and brilliant, a true friend and much loved by all. A leader. He loved this country and our state so much and dreamed of continuing his contribution in the army in meaningful service. Our hearts are with his dear family and all who loved him."

2 View gallery Binyamin, Evgeny, Erez and Sagi: The 4 soldiers killed on Sunday in a building collapse in Lebanon ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Earlier, an IDF spokesman named four reservists of the 226th Brigade's 9263rd Battalion killed during operational activity in southern Lebanon. They were named as Maj. (res.) Evgeny Zinershain, 43, from Zichron Yaakov, a company commander; Capt. (res.) Sagi Ya’akov Rubinshtein, 31, from Lavie, a platoon commander; Master Sgt. (res.) Binyamin Destaw Negose, 28, from Beit Shemesh; and Sgt. 1st Class (res.) Erez Ben Efraim, 25, from Ramat Gan. These are the first casualties to fall in battle in Lebanon since the ceasefire with Hezbollah came into effect.

The collapse occurred Sunday afternoon during a clearance operation near the village of Labbouneh. The 226th Brigade’s engineering team was working to expose underground compounds suspected of housing weapons. During the operation, a large explosion caused the collapse of a bunker, burying the soldiers under the rubble.

Home Front Command teams worked for hours to recover the soldiers’ bodies. No other injuries were reported.

The IDF is investigating whether the explosion was caused by a pre-existing explosive device or accidentally triggered by IDF forces. Officials are probing the possibility that the detonation was unintentional and linked to equipment used by Israeli troops."

Since the outbreak of the war on October 7 last year, 816 people have been killed, 384 of whom have been killed since the start of the ground maneuvers in the Gaza Strip about three weeks later.