Lebanese judge appointed president of International Court of Justice

Lebanese judge Nawaf Salam has been elected as the President of the International Court of Justice by his fellow judges. He will serve in this role for a term of three years, replacing the American President Joan Donoghue, who has held the position since 2010.
Ugandan judge Julia Sebutinde was chosen to serve under Salam as his deputy. She had ruled in favor of Israel during the IJC trial over accusations of genocide brought against by South Africa.
Sebutinde opposed all orders issued against Israel in the case, and in her home country of Uganda, there was a backlash against her decision.
In its ruling last month, the Court decided to issue six orders against Israel but did not call for a cessation of hostilities in Gaza.
Israel is expected to submit a report to the Court on the implementation of six orders issued in the ruling, by the end of this month.
As of now, no decision has been made as to whether Israel will indeed submit this report, but it is estimated that it will. This is just the beginning of the process, and it is expected to continue for years, as it involves a substantive debate - apart from South Africa's request for a cessation of hostilities.