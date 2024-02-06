IDF finds millions of dollars transferred to Hamas, Sinwar from Iran

IDF finds cash in Hamas tunnel ( Photo: IDF )





IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Tuesday revealed intelligence on how Iran was financing Hamas and Yahya Sinwar.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

"We found official Hamas documents from 2020 with detailed accounts of funds transferred between 2014 and 2020 to the terror group and to Sinwar," Hagari said. There was more than 150 million dollars transferred. This is another example of how Hamas exports terror all over the Middle East.

3 View gallery Bags of cash found in Hamas tunnel ( Photo: IDF )

The military spokesperson said troops found a safe with bills and bags containing more than 20 million shekel in cash addressed clearly. For personal use by senior Hamas members. "This phenomena is repeated. Large amounts of cash kept in underground locations for the personal use of the leaders in Hamas. They invested the money in their personal survival, and that of their families, underground."

3 View gallery Envelopes of cash marked for use of Hamas leaders ( Photo: IDF )

The IDF showed video taken inside a tunnel where a large amount of cash was found, documents of the transfer of money from Iran to Hamas as well as pictures of envelopes with money labled "special – Yahya Siwar."

The terror Iran exports and creates in the Middle East is a world wide problem," Hagari said. The intelligence we are uncovering is shared with our partners around the world so that they can verify it. Thanks to the intelligence we are finding underground, we continue to launch operations and to destroy Hamas terror infrastructure."

3 View gallery Bags of cash found in Hamas tunnel ( Photo: IDF )